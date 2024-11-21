Munson Army Health Center teaches international enrollees how to access healthcare

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Reagan Sawyer, Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service program manager shows...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Reagan Sawyer, Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service program manager shows international military spouses how to use the ScriptCenter to collect prescription refills at Munson Army Health Center, Nov. 8. Sawyer accompanied the group on a tour of the health center to familiarize the spouses with the facility and teach them how to access routine, acute and emergency healthcare for themselves and their families while assigned to Fort Leavenworth. The post is home to the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, which includes international military students and liaisons. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas - Munson Army Health Center recently welcomed spouses from the installation’s international military student population for a tour of the health center.



The purpose of the tour was to familiarize the spouses with the facility and teach them how to access routine, acute and emergency healthcare for themselves and their families while assigned to Fort Leavenworth.



The post is home to the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, which includes international military students and liaisons. Information about health care is provided during orientation, but this event provided international families a closer look.



“It’s a completely new experience for them, so we wanted to walk them through the process before they are sick or need to get care,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center, director.



The process for the international enrollees to access medical care is the same for TRICARE beneficiaries enrolled at Munson.



• To schedule an appointment, call the appointment line at 913-684-6250 from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Callers will need to have the DoD ID number, located on the back of their ID, for the individual requiring medical care.

• In case of a medical emergency, call 911, or visit the nearest emergency room off post. Munson does not have an emergency room.



“We want all our patients to know how to access their care,” said Walker.

After reviewing how to schedule an appointment at Munson. The group visited the primary care clinic on the third floor where Elizabeth Allen, a medical support assistant at Munson, shared how to check-in for an appointment and what patients may encounter during their visit.



Allen said the patients should have their ID, a list of medications they are currently taking and any questions they would like to ask the provider.



“We also emphasized our foreign language interpreter service and chaperone policy,” said Kathy Budke, Munson’s patient advocate and international military student medical liaison. “We want to prepare them for what they can expect here to ensure their safety and comfort.”



After primary care, the group headed down to lab, radiology, and pharmacy, where the spouses learned how to activate and pick-up new prescriptions or refills.



“I believe they really enjoyed their one-on-one tour,” said Reagan Sawyer. The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service program manager facilitates monthly events on post for international and U.S. families.



Sawyer accompanied the international group, and she said that based on the positive response, she will work with the health center to plan additional visits in the future.



Munson Army Health Center supports Fort Leavenworth and the Combined Arms Center through readiness, wellness, and healthcare for service members, retirees, and their families.



Learn more about Munson Army Health Center at https://munson.tricare.mil