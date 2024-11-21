Service and Resilience in the 23d CES: Responding to Hurricane Helene

Courtesy Photo | When Hurricane Helene struck, the 23 CES from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | When Hurricane Helene struck, the 23 CES from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, exemplified the Air Force core value of "service before self" by tirelessly working on recovery efforts despite personal losses. Their dedication, resilience, and strong community collaboration were crucial in re-establishing critical systems and supporting both the base and the local community. The squadron's efforts highlighted the importance of teamwork and the profound impact of their commitment to service and community. see less | View Image Page

Service before self is an Air Force core value that is woven into the fabric of the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. When a once in a 100-year storm like Hurricane Helene struck, affecting homes, the installation, and the surrounding community, the mantra took on an even deeper meaning.



The scale and extent of damage caused by the hurricane was unprecedented, and it was apparent that recovery efforts would be a long-term commitment. Fueled by resilience and a strong sense of purpose, engineers from the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron rolled up their sleeves and began the tough work of recovery after the storm. While their own homes, friends, and families were impacted, all closely feeling the repercussions of the hurricane, the squadron understood that time was of the essence.



“The team’s unwavering sense of duty significantly contributed to the success of initial recovery operations,” Lt. Col. Tanner Smith, 23d CES Commander, said. The strong relationship between military and civilian personnel fostered a shared sense of responsibility, which is crucial to effective recovery efforts. Despite personal losses, engineers worked tirelessly, embodying the spirit of "service before self."



The re-establishment of critical airfield systems, support to real-world deployment missions, coupled with both FEMA and Presidential visits, presented additional complexity to recovery operations. Knowing the installation could not be fully mission-capable without additional help, the 23d CES called upon their local and functional community, demonstrating exceptional resilience and prioritization skills.



Transitioning from crisis response to long-term recovery helped sustain motivation and ensure the unit's efforts sustained effectiveness over time. The scale of debris removal alone, estimated at over one-hundred thousand cubic yards just on the main areas of base, underscored the sheer scale of the squadron’s efforts.



After the worst of the storm had passed, the hurricane ride-out team assessed and made safe damaged infrastructure, secured the installation, while small Unmanned Aerial Systems were utilized by engineers to quickly and accurately assess the damage, helping to prioritize recovery efforts. The aerial perspective provided by the sUAS enabled a more efficient and effective response. As conditions improved, civilian engineers and craftsmen eagerly joined the recovery efforts, expanding the footprint and accelerating progress.



“Our mission's success depends heavily on support provided and integration with our local community”, Smith stated. “The swift restoration of roads and power around and to the installation was crucial for the base and the surrounding community to regain some sense of normalcy. The local community's unwavering support during these times highlights the fantastic relationship between Moody AFB and its surroundings.”



The partnership between the base and community was crucial following the destruction of Hurricane Helene. Moody Air Force Base's Fire and Emergency Services Flight played a vital role in supporting the local county, especially when roads were impassable. Within five days of the storm, they executed over 65 off-base emergency responses, showcasing their dedication and commitment to their neighbors.



The Readiness & Emergency Management Flight and the local county’s Emergency Operations Center worked closely together, showcasing the importance of constant communication and collaboration during emergencies. Additional collaboration came from the 823d RED HORSE Squadron from Hurlburt Field, Florida, and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Natural Disaster Response division. The collaboration was instrumental in the initial recovery stages.



The Air Force Civil Engineer Center supported Moody Air Force Base through the establishment of an emergency Air Force Contract Augmentation Program recovery task order, which is facilitating the speedy recovery of the base, allowing the squadron to pivot and further focus on long-term efforts. The 23d CES partnered with the local power company and the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center to ensure efficient power restoration and critical emergency response operations, highlighting the importance of teamwork during disaster recovery.



The 23d CES's dedication to service, innovative strategies, and strong community collaboration is enabling an effective disaster response operation. Their efforts during Hurricane Helene's aftermath exemplified resilience and commitment, making a profound impact on both the base and the local community. In challenging times, the squadron proved that recovery is a collective effort, demonstrating the true meaning of service and community.