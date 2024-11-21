A Cosmic Connection: USSF Astronaut Calls STEM Students from ISS

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson | A Denver School of Science and Technology student holds a toy astronaut given to her...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson | A Denver School of Science and Technology student holds a toy astronaut given to her at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in Denver, Colorado, November 13, 2024. The students participated in a conference and an educational downlink with astronauts aboard the International Space Station, hosted by JEKL institute, where they had the opportunity to have questions asked live and discuss their findings in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson) see less | View Image Page

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Astronauts aboard the International Space Station conducted an educational downlink, a communication signal from the spacecraft back to Earth, for Denver School of Science and Technology students, hosted by the JEKL Institute on November 13, 2024, at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in Denver, Colorado.



Col. Nick Hague, Space Force Guardian and NASA astronaut, the first Space Force guardian to launch into space back in September 2024, under the NASA Astronaut program, represented the dream of Space Flight for all the children in attendance.



Col. Hague's infectious enthusiasm for inspiring the next generation of space explorers shone through in every aspect of the conversation. "I'm thrilled to be a part of this event and to have the opportunity to share my experiences with STEM's future leaders," he said.



Since its inception in 2014, JEKL University, the name of which is a combination of Toi Massey, JEKL University, Chief Executive Officer, has been a beacon of resources and access to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math programming and professionals.



"The ideal age to introduce new concepts is that of the young learner who has no fear." Said Massey, "Failure to them does not equate with a fail; they'll just try it again and keep trying it until it works."



The ISS downlink, a rare and unique opportunity, allowed the next generation of STEM professionals to have NASA astronauts answer pre-recorded questions in real time, gaining insight into daily life in space and the latest developments in space exploration.



A Conversation with the ISS Crew



During the 20-minute downlink, students witnessed their pre-recorded questions be answered live by astronauts on the ISS. Jose Talamante, a DSST Montview student, asked, "How do you resolve surprising and unexpected experiences while working in space?"



U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague, Expedition 72 flight engineer, responded, "I think the thing that ultimately prepares us to respond is the training we do leading up to it."



When a fellow student asked about the most breathtaking sight from the space station, American astronaut Sunita Williams shared her response, "The most magical thing I think is the aurora borealis, just because it makes you think about the universe and where we are. But if we look out the window, most of the time, we see water, and you can see that that is really what dictates everything about human life and our planet."



How did Col. Hague get there



Hague launched for the ISS on September 28, 2024, aboard the Crew Dragon "Freedom" from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, as commander of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission. Expedition 72 is Hague's second stint aboard the orbiting laboratory, where he'll conduct scientific experiments and technological demonstrations. During this time, the crew will explore a variety of space phenomena that benefit humans on and off the planet, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, advanced life support systems, genetic sequencing in microgravity, and more.



Col. Hague's journey to becoming an astronaut began with his commissioning into the U.S. Air Force in 1998 and transferring to the United States Space Force in 2021. His broad experience in spacecraft technologies, the Department of Astronautics, and time at the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization in Crystal City, Virginia, all led to his selection for astronaut training in 2013.



Support from Buckley Space Force Base



Senior leadership from Buckley Space Force Base attended the event to hear from Hague, whose recent launch they directly supported.



“As I listened to the high school students of the DSST Cube Satellite program share their experiences, I was struck by the depth of their insight and the breadth of their achievement - it's astonishing to think that the next great breakthroughs in space exploration may come from the ingenious minds of future generations,” expressed U.S. Space Force Col. Heidi Dexter, Space Base Delta 2, commander.



Why STEM Matters to the U.S. Space Force



The U.S. Space Force, established in 2019 as a branch of the Department of the Air Force, recognizes the importance of STEM education in developing the next generation of STEM professionals. STEM jobs in defense offer diverse and unique opportunities to make a difference, work with the latest research and technology, and provide a gateway for individuals to serve as innovators and problem-solvers of real-world challenges.



As the Space Force approaches its 5th birthday in December, it is launching its STEMtoSpace initiative, which runs from December 1 through 21, 2024. This initiative is designed to facilitate virtual connections between Space Force Guardians and K-12 classrooms.



The initiative is a part of the Air and Space STEM Outreach program, which aims to inspire, cultivate, and develop exceptional STEM talent by exposing K-12 students and teachers to U.S. Air Force and Space Force opportunities and resources. The program consists of various platforms to engage students in person and virtually and allow them to interact with Guardians. Topics in these conversations include the Space Force mission and the role STEM plays in it, careers in the Space Force, and why it is essential to national defense.



The STEMtoSpace initiative is vital to the U.S. Space Force's effort to promote STEM education and awareness. By connecting with K-12 students and inspiring them to pursue careers in STEM fields, the Space Force is helping to ensure that the next generation of space professionals is equipped to succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic space environment.



As the event ended, the students left with a deeper understanding of STEM's importance and its critical role in the future of space exploration.



The ISS: A Hub for Space Research



Orbiting the Earth at an altitude of approximately 250 miles, the International Space Station (ISS) stands as the largest human-made object in space, with a staggering mass of over 450,000 kilograms and a total pressurized volume of 13,696 cubic meters. This habitable artificial satellite has carved out a distinct niche as a research laboratory, observatory, and testbed for cutting-edge spaceflight technologies.



The ISS provides scientists with a unique opportunity to conduct experiments in microgravity, offering unprecedented insights into the effects of space travel on the human body. Moreover, it serves as a platform for international collaboration, fostering a spirit of cooperation among astronauts from diverse countries as they work together to advance our understanding of space and its vast mysteries.



On September 23, 2024, Expedition 72, the 72nd long-duration expedition to the ISS, launched a new chapter in the space station's ongoing scientific endeavors. This mission continues to build on the extensive research conducted aboard the ISS, delving into a range of disciplines including biology, human physiology, physics, and materials science. As the ISS remains at the forefront of space exploration, it continues to inspire new generations of scientists, engineers, and innovators to push the boundaries of human knowledge and achievement.