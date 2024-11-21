Flags of Service: How the 200th RHS Rebuilds Hope

Courtesy Photo | When disaster strikes, the 200th RED HORSE Squadron, part of the Ohio Air National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | When disaster strikes, the 200th RED HORSE Squadron, part of the Ohio Air National Guard, brings relief, resilience, and hope to devastated communities. From clearing dangerous debris after hurricanes to rebuilding lives torn apart by tornadoes, these Airmen are more than just skilled responders—they're neighbors, friends, and a symbol of support. Balancing civilian careers and military roles, they leave their lives behind to help others begin anew, embodying the spirit of service and sacrifice. see less | View Image Page

The flags that hang in the gym and auditorium at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Ohio are a testament to a history of service for the 200th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron. Each flag represents a mission, a story, and a place transformed by the hands of RED HORSE Airmen. These Airmen leave their familiar surroundings to help communities in need, including those impacted by natural disasters. The flags aren’t just mementos—they’re reminders of the lives they’ve touched, the struggles they’ve seen, and the resilience they’ve fostered in the face of devastation.



The 200th RHS, part of the Ohio Air National Guard, is a self-sustaining force designed for rapid deployment, specializing in heavy construction under challenging conditions. It is the biggest RED HORSE squadron in the Total Force, combining capability with capacity to deliver effects that no other unit can match.



For these Airmen, service often means sacrifice. With over 90% balancing full-time civilian careers alongside their military roles, every mission means leaving behind jobs, families, and routines at a moment’s notice.



When the squadron arrives to the disaster site, Airmen approach the scenario with a humanitarian perspective, stepping into a world where the unimaginable has already taken place. Unlike building a base in a combat zone, their mission is to help communities find a new beginning amid overwhelming loss. They’re not simply constructing structures but helping rebuild lives in places where hope might feel distant.



In their dual role within the National Guard, the 200th RHS embodies a fundamental blend of military readiness and community commitment. “We are in and from the community we serve,” Col. Timothy W. Grady, P.E., 200th RED HORSE Squadron Commander, reflected. “We’re not just deploying overseas; we’re also protecting and assisting our fellow American citizens in times of need.” This connection fuels a sense of pride and responsibility that defines the squadron, bringing hope to those who need it most, even in the face of great personal sacrifice.



While Staff Sgt. Sean Ballentine, Heavy Equipment Operators, calls Tampa, Florida, home, he travels to Ohio for drill weekends with the National Guard. In October 2024, his unit, the 200th RHS, was activated to assist with Hurricane Milton relief efforts. “Once I found out the 200th RED HORSE was coming down to help, I knew I had to volunteer,” he said. “It’s not just my unit, it’s my city.” One moment that deeply impacted him came near the end of the mission when the squadron cleared a neighborhood of fallen trees. A local man who had taken photos of the team’s work exchanged contact information with Ballentine to share the pictures later. Shortly after, Ballentine received a call from the number. “His wife had heard about what we did and was crying tears of joy so hard we couldn’t understand her at first,” Ballentine recalled. The couple had been too scared to remove the dangerous trees themselves, and the cost to clear them would have been thousands. “Hearing how much it meant to them really hit home. You don’t always get calls like that.”



In these moments, the 200th RHS isn’t just a team of skilled responders; they’re familiar faces, neighbors, and a symbol of hope for those facing unthinkable loss. “Even just the sight of a friendly face wearing a uniform is enough to give the community hope,” Grady said. Their presence, and distinctive red hats, reassures the community that they are not alone and that there are people ready to help them start again, no matter how overwhelming the road ahead might seem.



While the locals’ gratitude for the 200th RHS runs deep, the appreciation flows both ways. For the squadron, the warmth and resilience of the community can become a powerful source of motivation. Tech. Sgt. Garrett Kuns, Heavy Equipment Operators, activated to Indian Lake, Ohio, following the EF-3 tornado in March 2024, shared, “The morale and camaraderie of the locals kept us going. They were bringing us lunch, supplying us as much as possible. You feed off that energy and know you’re really making a difference—it makes you want to do even more.”



Despite the unwavering dedication, the demands of responding to a natural disaster are simply unpredictable. Putting emphasis on adaptability is what the 200th RHS relies on every time they are called to activate. Kuns reflected on his trip to Indian Lake, “You don’t really know what’s out there until you arrive. Things are blown apart, houses destroyed, and assessing the situation is challenging. You have to make swift, on-the-spot decisions to complete the mission.” Flexibility enables the squadron to face unforeseen challenges head-on, ensuring they can adapt and deliver vital support when it’s needed most.



As the 200th RED HORSE Squadron completes each mission, they gain more than just a potential flag to display—they carry forward a legacy woven from dedication, resilience, and humble service. Lt Col. Matthew Blackburn, 200th RED HORSE Squadron Detachment 1 Commander, described the 200th RHS as being filled with “the most hardworking and dedicated individuals I’ve ever experienced. They will do anything to ensure mission success and make a positive impact in the community alongside joint and interagency partners.” Grady further emphasized, “Our Airmen are proud of our heritage and what we have done. Even so, we remain grateful for everything but entitled to nothing, and work to earn our reputation every day.” With each deployment, the 200th RHS reinforces the enduring strength of their commitment to both country and community, standing ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.