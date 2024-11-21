Get Your Updated COVID-19 Shot With TRICARE

Courtesy Photo | COVID-19 is still making people sick, especially older adults and people with health...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | COVID-19 is still making people sick, especially older adults and people with health problems. The 2024-2025 vaccine works well against today's COVID-19 strains. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The new 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine is now available to TRICARE beneficiaries, at doctor’s offices and pharmacies. Getting vaccinated helps protect not just you, but also your family members and fellow community members.



"The COVID-19 virus keeps changing. That's why we have a new vaccine to match the virus strains that are making people sick now," said Jeannine Pickrell, RN, Director of Population Health, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. "The benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks. Even if you do get COVID-19 after vaccination, you're much less likely to get seriously ill."



Who needs this vaccine?

Everyone who is 6 months or older is recommended to get this new shot, even if they’ve gotten COVID-19 shots before. It's especially important for:



• People 65 and older

• Pregnant people

• People with health problems like heart disease or asthma

• People with weak immune systems



What’s different this year?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends additional COVID-19 shots for some groups. People aged 65 and older should get a second dose of the new vaccine six months after their first one. The same goes for people with weak immune systems, who can get additional doses if their doctor agrees. This includes people who have human immunodeficiency virus, are getting cancer treatment, or take medication that affects their immune system.



The new rules make it easier for these high-risk groups to stay protected. The current vaccine works well against today's COVID-19 strains and helps keep people from getting very sick or going to the hospital. But since the vaccine's protection gets weaker over time, these extra shots help keep vulnerable people safe.



Whether you’ve never gotten a COVID-19 shot or received the 2022–2023 booster, it’s important for all to receive the new 2024-2025 vaccine. It works for everyone, no matter how many shots you’ve received.



Where to get your shot

As described in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook, TRICARE covers vaccines at no cost to you, as long as you:



• Go to a military hospital or clinic.

• Go to a TRICARE retail network pharmacy. Make sure the person who gives you the vaccine is a pharmacist. If another type of provider gives you a vaccine at a retail pharmacy, you may have out-of-pocket costs.

• See a TRICARE-authorized civilian provider. However, if you get other services at the same time, you may have to pay copayments or cost-shares. These costs vary based on your health plan.



Why the shot is safe

The new vaccine works well to keep people from getting very sick from COVID-19. Some people might get a sore arm or feel tired after the shot, but these feelings go away quickly. Serious problems are very rare. In fact, less than five people out of every million have a bad reaction.



Protection beyond COVID

Remember to protect yourself against more than just COVID-19. You can get your flu shot as well as your COVID-19 vaccine. The flu isn't just a bad cold. It can make you very sick and even put you in the hospital. For some people, like older adults and pregnant people, the flu can be even more dangerous. Getting vaccinated can help prevent serious illness.



If eligible, you should see if you can also get immunized against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It’s a common virus that can cause cold-like symptoms.



For most people, RSV isn't serious. But it can be dangerous for babies and older adults. RSV can make some people very sick. In rare cases, it can be life-threatening for those at high risk.



Protect yourself from COVID-19, flu, RSV and more with your TRICARE pharmacy benefit. TRICARE covers age-appropriate doses of vaccines, as recommended by the CDC.



Why getting vaccinated matters



COVID-19 is still making people sick, especially older adults and people with health problems. The new vaccine helps protect you from the latest version of the virus.



For more information about COVID-19 shots and other vaccines, visit TRICARE Immunizations, or talk to your provider.



