East Africa Security Forum hosted by CJTF-HOA

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - The East Africa Security Forum (EASF) was recently held at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Nov. 21-23, 2024. The forum, hosted by Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), aimed to enhance U.S. collaboration with regional partners and address complex security issues. It brought together senior leaders and distinguished guests from U.S. government agencies, military and diplomatic missions, as well as representatives from partner nations.



"The East Africa Security Forum provides a valuable platform for us to advance a whole-of-government approach that integrates the strengths of the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the U.S. Agency for International Development," said U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti, Cynthia Kierscht. "By aligning our military, diplomatic, and development efforts, we reaffirm the U.S. government's commitment to the multifaceted dynamic partnerships that promote stability and prosperity across the Horn of Africa."



The forum featured thought-provoking panels, including discussions on integrating Diplomacy, Defense, and Development (3Ds) with the private sector. Panelists explored strategies for building a more collaborative approach to East African security, emphasizing how the private sector can contribute to broader, long-term stability. The forum also highlighted how U.S. government agencies are managing inter- and intra-state conflicts in the region, focusing on security challenges linked to tribal and national affiliations.



"In East Africa, and across the continent, internal crises and conflict between countries have turned the region into a safe haven for terrorist groups and traffickers," said Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. "A double-track approach should be considered-fighting terrorism, piracy, human trafficking, and illegal acts on the high seas should not only rely on military operations but also political means to neutralize the threat."



One key topic was the transition from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), and its impact on regional security dynamics. Experts examined how this shift could influence the African Union's operational capacity and its role in promoting social and economic development.



The forum also addressed growing security concerns in East Africa, particularly those stemming from malign activities, including Russian disinformation, military expansion, and resource exploitation.



"The foundation of security cannot be achieved through military means alone but must address the root causes of instability and promote good governance, economic development, and social cohesion," said Maj. Gen. Brian T. Cashman, commander of CJTF-HOA.



The East Africa Security Forum reinforced the importance of continued collaboration and partnership in addressing the region's most pressing security challenges.



"By being here today, you have shown that partnership matters and that Africa matters," said Maj. Gen. Cashman. "Your commitment to addressing the region's challenges and working together strengthens our efforts in securing a more stable and prosperous East Africa."



CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests, primarily in the East Africa region. Headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the command works against malign actors to strengthen collective security forces and respond to crises to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.

