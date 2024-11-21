Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Minneapolis, Minnesota

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. William E. Colby, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Dec. 3 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Bradshaw Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Minneapolis, Colby was a member of Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, at age 19, after his unit was attacked by Chinese People’s Army forces as the 7th Infantry Division attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.



Colby was accounted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency May 2, 2024, after his remains were identified from the 55 boxes of remains North Korea returned to the United States in June 2018.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Colby go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3948989/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-colby-w/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Bradshaw Funeral Home, 612-724-3621.



