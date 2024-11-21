‘Assam Draggins’ retrace their heritage in India

Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | U.S. Air Force 25th Fighter Squadron and 25th Fighter Generation Squadron members pose...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | U.S. Air Force 25th Fighter Squadron and 25th Fighter Generation Squadron members pose with a U.S. Assistant Naval Attache, Indian Air Force members and museum curators for a photo at the “The Hump WWII Museum Pasighat” during their visit to Assam, India, Sept. 15, 2024. Their visit celebrated the enduring partnership between the U.S. and India and their mission to expand interoperability and ensure a safe, secure, and open Indo-Pacific. The museum is dedicated to honoring the history and dedication of India’s service members and allies during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd) see less | View Image Page

ARUNACHAL PRADESH, Pasighat India – A chaotic, fast-paced drive contradicts the natural scenery and topography of India. As motorcycles and tuk-tuks drift and race, members of the 25th Fighter Squadron and 25th Fighter Generation Squadron spectate not only the fast and lively roads, but admire silk-like grass, sage trees and winding river valleys. They share this journey towards the southern tip of China and the southwest region of Assam with elephants, peacocks and sacred cows.



On Sep. 14-16, 2024, the Airmen arrive at their destination, “The Hump WWII Museum Pasighat,” a building dedicated to honoring the history and dedication of India’s service members and allies during World War II.



Entering the historic building cloaked in low lighting, stretching their shadows over historic artifacts and information boards about the China-Burma-India theater. Now, the A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots and maintainers walk the museum’s halls, reflecting on the shared history of U.S. and Indian partnership, and the birthplace of their squadron’s namesake, the ‘Assam Draggins’.



Originally known as the 25th Pursuit Squadron employing the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, the ‘Assam Draggins’, earned their moniker on Oct. 10, 1942. In support of their relentless efforts in the region, their P-40s were armed with extra 1,000-pound bombs; this added weight gave them little clearance when flying in the area, giving the pilots the feeling of “dragging” themselves over the mountains in the region.



The U.S. Air Force was last in Assam, India, during World War II. Amid this era, the U.S. provided supplies and flew aerial combat missions supporting Allies and defeating adversaries. The China-Burma-India theater objective was to resupply Allied forces fighting the Japanese military in China. The challenge of the “hump” made the mission difficult and treacherous, where transport aircraft climbed a drastic rate of 300 feet per minute until they reached 18,000 feet to navigate the Himalayan Mountains.



“Even being a small part of a bigger picture, it feels good to not only be a part of the U.S. Air Force history but our partner's legacy,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Boyd, 25th FGS assistant crew chief, one of a select few chosen to represent the 25th FGS during this visit. “It’s a privilege to witness our past deeds being recognized in Assam.”



Reflecting on its origins, the design of the legacy 25th FS patch was created by Capt. Robert ‘Skunk’ McClung, who had it locally sewn by Hindu embroiderers. The ‘Assam Draggins’ have continued to dedicate its service to defending and protecting its partners throughout the decades.



In June 1950, the 25th FS was placed on alert when hostilities erupted in Korea. They flew over 21 missions every day that month to rescue the 2nd Infantry Division, which had been surrounded by the enemy. Embodying the close air support mindset, these service members' selfless efforts helped prevent major losses for the division.



On May 31, 1968, the 25th FS was assigned to the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing and was stationed in Thailand to support the conflict in Vietnam. Through their efforts the ‘Assam Draggins’ received the Presidential Unit Citation, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and five Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards.



“Our community’s primary close-air support mission is fully focused on supporting and integrating with friendly ground troops; everything we do revolves around protecting and serving others,” reflected U.S. Air Force Capt. Noah Evans, 25th FS A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot. “Even as a young wingman, my heart and my mind have been shaped to reflect that close air support mission. I know my peers and I will bring that same humility, passion and selflessness that we learned as warthog pilots to our next aircraft, to ultimately better our community and to keep the close air support mindset alive for generations to come.”



In January 1982, the 25th FS received its first A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. Since then, the 25th FS has played a vital role in defending and maintaining the peace on the Korean Peninsula and Indo-Pacific Theatre.



The comradery and devotion that tied these Airmen to the A-10 Thunderbolt II mission set has become a lasting part of the U.S. Air Force's history and heritage.



“I feel incredibly honored yet humbled to be able to walk among important but forgotten footsteps. Revisiting this museum allows us to reflect and uphold our squadron and country's story,” said Capt. Mason Knox, 25th FS A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot. “This opportunity was given to us thanks to the Indian Air Force, who has accepted and welcomed us. We share such a close history with them and it’s timeless; just like in the past, they are still considered our brothers and sisters today”.



An enduring partnership between the U.S. and India expands interoperability and ensures a safe, secure, and open Indo-Pacific. As their visit to Assam comes to a close, they embrace their history, partners, and the culture of their namesake. Aviators and maintainers continue reminiscing as they fly over and past the Himalayan Mountains before returning to the Republic of Korea. The importance of sharing their ancestry and passion with fellow Airmen remaining at the forefront of their minds.