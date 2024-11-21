New EOD facility marks milestone in 24-year planning effort

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leland Mello, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leland Mello, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal superintendent, briefs base leadership, host nation military and civilian partners during the explosive ordnance disposal ribbon-cutting ceremony tour at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea Nov. 21, 2024. The facility incorporates Airmen-focused amenities, including a kitchen area, fitness space, a larger training room and dedicated living quarters that include multiple bunk beds for EOD Airmen to support 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam) see less | View Image Page

The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new facility Nov. 21, 2024.



Planning for the project began in 2000, an effort between the 8th Fighter Wing, the Army Corps of Engineers and host nation military and civilian partners.



The project went through various programming, engineering designs and construction preparation to build a more efficient and capable EOD facility. By replacing the previous facility, originally constructed in 1964, EOD is now able to provide compliant storage for $13.5 million of equipment.



The facility’s new features provide several critical advantages over its predecessor, offering modernized infrastructure that directly enhances operational efficiency and Airman well-being.



“The Airmen in this new facility perform a critical function, keeping the runway open during contingency operations,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Howell, Far East District deputy commander, Army Corps of Engineers. “We wanted to ensure this space met not only mission requirements but also provide Airmen with a comfortable environment to operate in.”



One key upgrade is the climate-controlled storage area which reduces manpower requirements and ensures the gear remains mission-ready.



Beyond its operational capabilities, the facility incorporates Airmen-focused amenities, including a kitchen area, fitness space, a larger training room and dedicated living quarters that include multiple bunk beds for EOD Airmen to support 24-hour operations.



“This new building will help with our training and readiness by being ready to go 24 hours,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Omar Navarro, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD journeyman. “We have everything now consolidated into one building, rather than our older building having two separate buildings for equipment and vehicles.”



Additional facility features ensure EOD teams can access critical resources immediately, enhancing emergency response times.



Additionally, a six-bay garage protects more than 15 EOD vehicles from environmental damage, reducing wear and tear caused by exposure to the elements. The garage not only prolongs the lifespan of vehicles but also ensures they are ready to deploy at a moment's notice.



“This compound’s opening would not have been possible without our deep partnership with the Republic of Korea,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua “Falcon” Hawkins, 8th Mission Support Group commander. “This construction project represents nearly $12 million of investment for our Airmen who are going to work from and benefit the entire (Republic of Korea) and U.S. personnel here at Kunsan and the Gunsan area.”