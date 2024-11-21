4th Marines Athletes Compete Alongside Henoko Township in Annual Undo-Kai

Photo By Lance Cpl. Adam Trump | U.S. Marines pass a baton in a 4x100 meter track event during a track and field sports...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Adam Trump | U.S. Marines pass a baton in a 4x100 meter track event during a track and field sports day held in Henoko, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 3, 2024. Marines and Sailors of Camp Schwab have been included in the Track and Field Meet since 1973 and will carry on the tradition of good will and togetherness with the people of Henoko. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Trump) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN – Marines from Camp Schwab and locals from the surrounding township of Henoko gathered for a friendly competition at the Henoko Athletic Fields for a Track and Field Day on Nov. 3, 2024, in a tradition dating back to the 19th century known as undo-kai.



Tracing its origins back to the 19th century and translating to “sports day”, undo-kai are typically held in the spring or fall at schools for young children and include a variety of activities designed to teach children the importance of teamwork. Across Japan, undo-kai can range from a small gathering of school children with parental spectators to community-wide

events with cheerleading squads and traditional music performances.



This year, Henoko township invited the Marines of Camp Schwab to participate in a “centipede race” and a “rugby ball bouncing race” as well as 200-meter and 100-meter relay races during their undo-kai. Local families also competed in an obstacle course and tug-of-war tournament.



“I had a great time, learning the traditions with our neighbors of Henoko. Naturally, Marines are competitive. It’s always great to break bread or sweat with one another,” said Sgt. Maj. Christopher Rivera, the senior enlisted leader for Camp Schwab and 4th Marine Regiment.



Henoko Township has invited Marines and Sailors from Camp Schwab to participate in several traditional community events throughout 2024. Earlier this year, Marines and Sailors participated in Henoko’s annual tug-of-war competition and Haarii festival, also known as “Dragon-boat races.”



“Camp Schwab’s history has always had inclusion with neighboring towns. It’s important to support one another in the community,” said Rivera. “Our participation and understanding of the culture is an important part of living in Japan.”



As the home of Unit-Deployment Program battalions, Camp Schwab is host to infantry battalions as they rotate from their home stations in the continental United States to Okinawa. Participating with the local community at special events is often the best opportunity to experience Okinawan culture for Marines not permanently stationed overseas, generating lifetime memories for the Marines and members of the community.



“If the Camp Schwab athletes did not participate, I think the event would have been less exciting. The Camp Schwab athletes’ participation helped make it a great Henoko undo-kai,” said Mr. Shigeru Shimabukuro, the mayor of the Henoko Township.