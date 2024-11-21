Joint Region Marianas partners with the community to keep Guam clean

ASAN, Guam – A partnership between Joint Region Marianas (JRM) and the Dededo Mayor’s Office, to address the ongoing issue of abandoned vehicles and illegal dumping in the village, is proving successful.



Teams are working to clear debris, abandoned vehicles and waste from the intersection of Ukudu Street and West Santa Monica Avenue up past Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.



To date, 250 vehicles, 60 appliances, 250 cubic yards of metallic debris, and 28 acres of green waste and refuse have been cleared in the village of Dededo, Guam. The abandoned vehicles and other metal items have been sent to recycling centers while the green waste and refuse has been sent to the Layon landfill.



“The cleared areas have definitely shown improvement and are safer as a result of joint cleanup efforts,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Holmes, assistant regional engineer with Joint Region Marianas.



The dumpsites pose significant threats to critical infrastructure, the environment and public safety. The areas most affected are along rural roads that are often poorly lit and in remote areas with little traffic, making it difficult for law enforcement to identify those responsible.



Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares described the situation as overwhelming, and explained that lax regulations and laws have led to individuals illegally disposing of their vehicles on both public and private property.



“There needs to be a stiffer fine for owners abandoning vehicles on government easements,” Savares said. She added that Guam’s Legislature is developing reforms to address this issue.



Abandoned vehicles pose serious environmental concerns as they could leak hazardous fluids that seep into the soil potentially polluting water sources. Stripped and burned vehicles release toxic fumes, contaminating the air, while trash left exposed is often carried by wind and rain into rivers and the ocean. These illegal dumping grounds are not only environmental threats but also obstruct essential access points for critical infrastructure. Some of the roads affected by illegal dumping run parallel to DoD property where there are critical infrastructure such as underground fuel pipelines. Accumulated debris has also hindered routine inspections, maintenance, and tests along the pipeline, said Holmes.



“Navy personnel require access to the impacted areas,” he said. “The debris can also create unsafe working environments for the personnel who maintain the fuel line. In an emergency, DoD personnel and local emergency services must also be able to easily and quickly access these areas. However, the unchecked debris can significantly impede operations leading to increased delays in response times.”



Local mayors, along with non-profit groups, spearhead most cleanup efforts, but resources are stretched thin. While Guam’s Environmental Protection Agency provides some funding to mayors for these cleanups, Savares said costs add up quickly and recycling options are limited.



“Nineteen village mayors trying to do this all at the same time can be challenging,” she said.



Persistent illegal dumping complicates cleanup efforts, with new debris often arriving at recently cleared locations. This cycle makes it difficult for the community to see visible progress, but it is also the driver for long-term solutions.



The Navy is working with the Dededo Mayor’s Office as well as other governmental and non- profit organizations to identify sustainable solutions.



“Enduring and sustainable solutions are definitely a whole-community effort,” said Holmes.



The Navy aims to continue the momentum and community partnership by informing the community of the regional attention to keep the areas clear and safe for both DoD operations and the surrounding communities. Holmes said he hopes the local government continues to work with the Navy to address and prevent the environmental and public safety harm that dumping activities may cause.



Savares emphasized the critical need to protect Guam’s environment. “Guam is paradise,” she said, but she also urged residents to take care of the island’s natural resources, especially the water and soil, for current and future generations. She calls on the community to work together to prevent further harm, saying, “I plead with our island people to be responsible residents. Take ownership and pride in our neighborhoods, our community, and our island.”

