WSP ARG transits the Strait of Gibraltar

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) and the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) successfully completed their transit through the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 23, 2024, marking a significant milestone in their deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.



The transit was completed by the flagship amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), and the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). The WSP ARG will now conduct its transit back home across the Atlantic Ocean after a successful seven-month deployment.



“We are excited to reunite with our fellow Sailors and Marines on Wasp and Oak Hill, and we look forward to crossing the Atlantic Ocean as a unified force,” said Capt. Ben Oakes, commanding officer of New York. “I am extremely proud of the continuous efforts of our Sailors and Marines as we work to preserve peace and security in support of U.S., Allied, and partner interests.”



While deployed in the 6th Fleet area of operations, the WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) supported U.S., Allied, and partner interests, conducting a variety of missions to promote regional stability and deter aggression. The presence of the integrated Navy-Marine Corps team enhanced flexibility and capability across the region, with the WSP ARG playing a crucial role in maintaining maritime security and providing a rapid-response force. The ARG’s operations included key leader engagements, cross-deck evolutions, goodwill tours, and joint exercises that demonstrated the strength of the U.S. military’s partnerships with Allied and partner nations.



“The Strait of Gibraltar is a critical juncture for our ships,” said Lt. Joshua Denney, Operations Officer aboard Oak Hill. “It requires vigilant watch standing, particularly given the heavy maritime traffic and the narrowness of the passage. This transit marks the culmination of the successful operations we’ve conducted over the past several months, and our Sailors and Marines should be proud of this accomplishment.”



The 24th MEU (SOC), a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF), consists of a command element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), Battalion Landing Team 1/8, and Combat Logistics Battalion 24. The MEU’s rapid-response capability allows it to respond quickly and effectively to crises across the globe, from peacekeeping missions to humanitarian assistance.



The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. They have been operating in support of maritime stability and security, advancing U.S. interests and enhancing the partnership between the U.S. and its Allies and partners.



