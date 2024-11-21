Fort Cavazos's IRC Welcomes Fort Liberty's Reception Team

Photo By Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez | U.S. Army Sgt. Joaquin Sanchez explains to Cpt. Toran Sanaro how the Copeland Center...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez | U.S. Army Sgt. Joaquin Sanchez explains to Cpt. Toran Sanaro how the Copeland Center screens incoming Soldiers who are coming from Advanced Individual Training, a Military Entry Processing Station, One Station Unit Training or a permanent change of station on Fort Cavazos TX. Nov 20, 2024. The Copeland Center is responsible for screening Soldiers for their medical, dental and vaccination records and filling out their periodic and medical health assessments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez) see less | View Image Page

Fort Cavazos, Texas — The Fort Cavazos Installation Reception Center team conducted a staff exchange with members of the Fort Liberty XVIII Airborne Corps IRC Nov. 19-20.

The purpose of the visit was to share knowledge and ideas, and develop ways to improve in-processing for incoming Soldiers at both installations.

“Our mission statement is to facilitate the reception and integration of newly arrived Soldiers and to make sure their families are set up for success” said Capt. William Scott, the commander of the III Armored Corps Fort Cavazos IRC.

Fort Liberty’s IRC team and leadership from their G1 visited Fort Cavazos to shadow the reception process to focus primarily on how Fort Cavazos facilitates medical and dental readiness.

Day one was reserved for meetings and explaining how Fort Cavazos has the ability to facilitate human resource functions as well as medical and dental in-processing challenges. Day two, the Liberty team had the opportunity to tour the Copeland Center at “The Great Place.”

“ So no matter what time personnel arrive during the day, we manage our own staff duty here,” said the III Armored Corps IRC Commander. “Then we receive them, give them a room if they’re barracks Soldier, and then give them their in-processing checklist and tell them where they need to go from there.”

The XVIII Airborne Corps IRC command team came to Fort Cavazos primarily for cross collaboration between installations across the army, said 1st Lt. Mallory Mihelich, Installation Reception Center Officer In Charge . If the reception centers can perfect the process of making sure Soldiers are ready to be sent to units at higher echelons, it would eventually trickle down to the medium and smaller bases.

“Because, us, Cavazos, we have units at (Fort) Bliss, Carson, and smaller units here and there” Said Mihelich.

Both Fort Cavazos and Fort Liberty have the largest size by population in the Army. At Fort Cavazos alone, they in-process 15 thousand Soldiers in a year alone. Each organization has set standards they need to hit and if one installation has a more efficient way of doing a task or has created new positions to make in-processing run smoother, then it's communicated and tailored to that organization.

“I learned that we have to build on our relationships with these TRADOC (Training and Doctrine Command) installations,” said Scott. “ When we crunch the numbers, about 49-50% of those Soldiers coming are first term Soldiers.”

Fort Liberty’s mission and Fort Cavazos mission may differ as far as warfighting operations but reception and the integration of Soldiers is the biggest commonality. Fort Liberty alone not only has United States Army Special Operations Command, but they are home to the 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, and the United States Army Forces Command. Fort Cavazos houses the III Armored Corps, 1st Cavalry Division, 3rd Cavalry Regiment and also smaller units. Based on size, both Cavazos and Liberty have the biggest population and concentration of Soldiers in the Army.