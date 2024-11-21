Zambian Defense Forces chief of chaplains visits IRL

Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Henry Matifeyo, Chief of Chaplains of the Zambian Defense Forces visited the Institute for Religious Leadership Nov. 12-15.



Matifeyo was welcomed by Chaplain (Col.) Emmitt Furner, the Institute’s deputy director.



“It was an absolute honor to share our wonderful people and the great work they do here at (the Institute) preparing our Soldiers to provide religious support to the total force across the full range of military operations,” Furner said. “It is important to point out that Chaplain Matifeyo and his team are not the only ones who benefited from this visit.



We did as well. Their enthusiasm for military chaplaincy and resolute determination to develop an enduring training and education institution is a reminder to us of the importance of what we do and that we should never take what we have for granted.”



Matifeyo develops the education and training for the chaplains who serve in the Zambian Defense Forces.



He sought to better understand the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps professional military education design to help improve Zambian chaplain professionalization.



Accompanying Chaplain Matifeyo as escort was Chaplain (Col.) Jon Heitman, the North Carolina Army National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters chaplain.



North Carolina serves as Zambia’s State Partner.



Chaplain (Maj.) Jackson Mbuzi and Chief Warrant Officer Class 1 Chibwe Musonda also traveled with Matifeyo.



He is the current Chaplain General at the Zambian Ministry of Defense, who was appointed in the office of Chaplain General on Nov. 30, 2021. He is an Ordained Minister of the word and sacraments in the United Church of Zambia.



He did ministerial training at the United Church of Zambia Theological University in 1991, graduated in 1994, and received his ordination in 1996. He pastored several congregations within Lusaka Presbytery. He carries a wide range of experience and many years of working with other communities outside of the Ministry of Defense Forces.



“With gratitude to both the United States and Zambia who prioritize the

spiritual wellbeing of the troops and their families,” said Chaplain (Col.) Karen L. Meeker, U.S Africa Command’s command chaplain. “We may wear different flags on our shoulders, but at the core of who we are as human beings, weare the same. There is much we can learn from each other and there is much we can do as chaplains to help our military communities thrive in this demanding environment.



“This is especially so when we come together on the campus of the (Army Institute for Religious Leadership) with an esteemed colleague such as Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Matifeyo and our colleagues in the North Carolina Army National Guard Chaplain (Col.) Jonathan Heitman.”



Matifeyo visited with different agencies within USA-IRL and witnessed chaplain and religious affairs specialist training. He also visited the Chaplain Corps Museum and different locations on Fort Jackson. He sat down with U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood for lunch on Nov. 12.



Over the past 70 years, the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps has a legacy of assisting allies and partner militaries establish their own Chaplain Corps and schools. Currently the Chaplain Corps is assisting Ukrainian chaplains. Chaplain schools further the skills and capabilities of chaplains to better care for the religious and spiritual requirements of their Soldiers and their Family members.



“These exchanges are important to both U.S. and partner military chaplain corps as chaplains prepare to care for Soldiers and advise commanders on global religious demographics,” Meeker said. “U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy chaplains are helping U.S. Africa Command establish strong relationships with African friends and colleagues so we might advance our shared national and military values.



The IRL routinely trains clergy from other militaries from around the world including South Korea, Serbia, Ghana, Jordan, Sierra Leone, Bangladesh, Armenia, Afghanistan, Latvia, Philippines, Bosnia Herzegovina and Zambia.



Zambian Defense Forces Chaplain (Capt.) Peggy Kopakopa, graduated Chaplain Officer Basic Leader Course, Class 22-003 on Dec. 15, 2022.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.22.2024 14:11 Story ID: 485972 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zambian Defense Forces chief of chaplains visits IRL, by Mel Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.