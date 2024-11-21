Martin Army Community Hospital Earns Top Marks for Safety, Achieves Accreditation

Photo By Jessie Hudson | Martin Army Community Hospital has achieved an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the...... read more read more Photo By Jessie Hudson | Martin Army Community Hospital has achieved an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group, solidifying their commitment to patient safety and quality care. One of 15 hospitals within the Defense Health Agency to achieve this grade. see less | View Image Page

The Leapfrog Group, an independent organization that focuses on healthcare quality, named Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH) one of only 15 military treatment facilities (MTF’s) to earn an "A" in its Fall 2024 Hospital Safety Grade, placing MACH in the top 30% of all military and civilian hospitals graded. The recognition highlights the hospital’s commitment to providing safe, high-quality care to Soldiers, families, and retirees across the Fort Moore community.



Leapfrog evaluates infection prevention, surgical safety, and overall hospital practices using more than 30 evidence-based measures. “This award reflects the unwavering dedication of our team to providing world-class care to our military community,” said Colonel John Taylor, MACH Commander. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts to keep patients safe and ensure they receive the best possible treatment.”



MACH earned this recognition while also passing its Joint Commission accreditation placing in the top 2 out of approximately 460 hospitals. The Joint Commission, a leading healthcare accrediting body, rigorously reviewed the hospital to confirm that it meets high patient care, safety, and organizational management standards.



Taylor emphasized the importance of these dual milestones. “Passing the Joint Commission accreditation while simultaneously earning an 'A' from Leapfrog demonstrates the culture of excellence we strive for at Martin Army,” he said. “It’s about consistently putting our patients first, and I’m immensely proud of our team for achieving this.”



MACH actively supports the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) transformation to standardize and enhance care across military hospitals, demonstrating its commitment through both accomplishments. As a venture site for DHA's model of success, MACH meets patients’ demands where they need our support, showcasing its leadership in delivering innovative, safe, and effective medical services to the military community.



“Every patient who walks through our doors deserves nothing but the best,” Taylor added. “These achievements affirm that we’re not just meeting standards—exceeding them, while supporting the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and Fort Moore’s mission to provide trained and combat- ready Soldiers and leaders, develop the doctrine and capabilities of the Maneuver Force, and deliver a first-class quality of life for Soldiers and their families.”



MACH continues to serve as a benchmark for excellence in military healthcare, earning its place among the top institutions that protect and care for those who serve.