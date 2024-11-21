Naval Chaplaincy School completes latest iteration of Senior Leadership Course

Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. – Capt. Paul Tremblay, center, U.S. Naval War College chaplain, speaks...... read more read more Photo By William Dodge | NEWPORT, R.I. – Capt. Paul Tremblay, center, U.S. Naval War College chaplain, speaks during the Naval Chaplaincy School’s (NCS) latest iteration of its Senior Leadership Course (SLC) at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, Nov. 21, 2024. SLC, which ran from Nov. 18-22, is designed to prepare senior supervisory chaplains from the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard to serve in leadership positions on flag and general officer staffs of major commands. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NCS’ role is to train, develop, and inspire chaplains and religious program specialists to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS) completed the latest iteration of its Senior Leadership Course (SLC) at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, Nov. 22, 2024.



The five day course, which ran from Nov. 18-22, is designed to prepare senior supervisory chaplains from the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard to serve in leadership positions on flag and general officer staffs of major commands.



Various leaders from around the fleet held discussions with students, including House of Representatives Chaplain retired Rear Adm. Margaret Kibben, who served as the Navy’s 26th chief of chaplains.



“The Chaplain Corps has rightfully taken on the responsibility of training its most senior chaplains who will serve, or are serving, in unique and significant leadership positions throughout the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard,” said Kibben. “The more seniority a chaplain takes on, the more enhanced the role of the chaplain, moving from deckplate ministry to that and more. This particular course addresses that enhanced role head on, ensuring that the leaders in our corps are well prepared for the opportunities and challenges that seniority brings and exceptional professional chaplaincy requires.”



SLC serves as the senior leader development course in the Chaplain Corps Leader Development Continuum. As a result of SLC, senior supervisory chaplains will be equipped to lead strategic planning for religious ministry support in their commander’s areas of responsibility, and to administer, coordinate and supervise the delivery of religious ministry in support of their commander’s mission.



"The Senior Leadership Course equips our chaplains with essential strategic planning and administrative skills needed to effectively support religious ministry at the highest levels of naval command," said Cmdr. Allen Vaughan, NCS director of training. "This training ensures our senior chaplains can meet the diverse spiritual needs of our Sailors while supporting command objectives."



Throughout the week, senior chaplains covered myriad topics including senior supervisory leadership, Navy leader development, ethical leadership and moral decision-making, budgets, manpower and personnel requirements, coordinating Naval Reserve requirements, managing training and professional development, and religious ministry in a joint environment.



"As we prepare chaplains for flag-level assignments, this course bridges the gap between tactical ministry and strategic leadership," said Cmdr. Madison Carter, NCS executive officer. “SLC enables these leaders to be ready to be there when it matters as they support the staffs of major commands around the globe, they leave here with the information and tools they need to ensure the resiliency and success of our warfighters.”



As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NCS trains Navy chaplains and RPs to fulfill a critical role in helping Navy achieve and maintain a ready force. Their enduring mission is to train, develop a foundation for, and inspire RMTs to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet.



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission.



Learn more about NCS here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/NCS/.



To learn more about CSS follow here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.