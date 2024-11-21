1st Air Force commander visits 140th Wing alert program

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The new commander of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force paid a visit to the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, Oct. 31, 2024, citing its importance to the homeland defense apparatus.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann took command of CONR and 1st Air Force Oct. 2. During his visit to the Wing, he received briefings and tours on the current and future status of the alert program and facilities, met with the alert team, and coined a few of its superior performers.



“The 140th is obviously a critical part of our homeland defense enterprise, and the NORAD agreement with our partners to the north,” Ahmann said. “We will continue to think about how to integrate not only the 140th but all of our alert assets to better protect America as we pivot from a post 9/11 type threat to a more advanced peer threat of the future.”



With its headquarters at Tyndall Air Force Base, near Panama City, Florida, 1st Air Force is one of four numbered air forces assigned to Air Combat Command. It has the responsibility of ensuring the air sovereignty and air defense of the continental United States. As the CONUS geographical component of the binational (U.S. and Canada) NORAD, it provides airspace warning and control and directs all CONUS air sovereignty activities.



The 140th Wing is a NORAD Aerospace Control Alert-trained flying unit that conducts air sovereignty missions, as tasked, throughout North America. In this capacity, the unit’s F-16 Fighting Falcons are ready to detect, deter, deny, or, if necessary, defeat any airborne threats to the U.S. and Canadian airspaces.



The 140th Wing has served as an ACA- trained unit since Sept. 11, 2001, operating 24/7 while providing NORAD a means to request air assistance for security patrols quickly or to react to potential airborne threats and aggression. Aircraft, aircrew and launch personnel diligently ensure the immediate capability to respond to potential airborne threats.



“The 140th Wing remains ever vigilant to stand watch over the state and nation thanks to our top-tier alert team,” said 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed'' Tucker. “Readiness is a top priority as we’re prepared to respond as necessary to any threat at home or abroad.”



Defense of the homeland is NORAD’s top priority, where the binational command is on alert around-the-clock to execute its aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning missions.

