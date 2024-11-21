Education Center celebrates FAA testing re-launch

Photo By Kelly Morris | Col. John P. Miller, Fort Novosel garrison commander, and James T. ("J.T.") Craig,...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Col. John P. Miller, Fort Novosel garrison commander, and James T. ("J.T.") Craig, Fort Moore HUB Education Services Officer, cut a ribbon at the Fort Novosel Education Center to mark the re-launch of FAA testing operations at Fort Novosel, Ala., November 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--The Fort Novosel Education Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the relaunch of Federal Aviation Administration testing operations after a yearlong hiatus at Fort Novosel, Ala., Nov. 22, 2024.



“Thank you to everyone who played a role in bringing this back. It is long overdue. I’m glad we saw an opportunity to fix a problem, and positively impact the soldiers here on the installation,” said Col. John P. Miller, Fort Novosel garrison commander.



Miller asked for a round of applause for the Fort Novosel Army Continuing Education System team.



“Beyond the FAA relaunch, they do a tremendous job to provide educational opportunities to our soldiers and families here on the installation.



“Really, that’s what it’s about,” Miller said. “Education is an opportunity to better yourself today in your current job, and it’s an opportunity to make sure that you are ready to transition on in life, whenever that is, into the civilian world.”



The Education Center tested 20 Soldiers on the FAA exam recently after a yearlong pause due to a compatibility issue between FAA software requirements and Fort Novosel NEC security firewalls, explained James T. (“J.T.”) Craig, Fort Moore HUB Education Services Officer, who oversees the program here.



“This challenge was a direct result of the Army’s ongoing commitment to cybersecurity in today’s ever-evolving operational environment. It’s a commitment that keeps our networks secure and our Soldiers safe, but as we learned, it came with unique hurdles when it came to reestablishing the FAA testing operations,” Craig said.



“It is my pleasure to officially declare that the Fort Novosel FAA exams are open for business,” said Craig.



Craig, who also oversees Education Center operations at Fort Moore, Redstone Arsenal and Camp Bull Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, said the ability to offer the testing is a “meaningful way we can support our Soldiers’ professional and personal development.”



In the near term, he expects to add four more computer stations at the Fort Novosel Education Center, in addition to the one they are currently using, all dedicated solely to FAA testing.



“This relaunch is a testament to the Army’s commitment to taking care of its people and providing opportunities for growth. Whether our Soldiers are pursuing FAA certification to enhance their military careers or to prepare for future opportunities beyond their service, this is a resource that can have a lasting impact,” he said.



Although not an Army-mandated requirement, the online exam makes Army aviators more aware of FAA regulations and requirements so they can make more informed decisions, and also helps prepare them for success after they transition out of the Army.



The high-demand exam is offered at the Education Center for free, which saves individuals up to $300 per exam.



Craig thanked leaders including Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation branch command sergeant major, for his interest in the program, the IT professionals at Fort Novosel and Fort Moore, and the ACES team.



“The Education Center is here for Soldiers. It’s the benefit for them, because at some point they’re going to be done with the Army, so they need to build their toolbox and their resumes. That’s what I enjoy most about this job is to help them,” Craig said.



The Education Center provides a Basic Skills Education Program and an array of Army Personnel Testing, including the Armed Forces Classification Test, Defense Language Proficiency Test and Oral Proficiency Interview, and the Selection Instrument for Flight Training. They also offer education counseling services and provide unit education briefings to inform Soldiers about education benefits.



The Center currently partners with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Troy University, Central Texas College and Global, which offers drone credentialing.



Those eligible to take the FAA test include active duty service members, cadets, and National Guard and Reserve component personnel of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard; military retirees and their dependents; and Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security civilians.



To view test authorization requirements for the FAA Airman Knowledge Testing visit https://faa.psiexams.com/faa/login.



Registration for the FAA exam requires an FAA Tracking Number (FTN). To apply for an FTN visit https://iacra.faa.gov/iacra/default.aspx .



For more information or to schedule an exam, contact the Education Center at 334.255.2378.