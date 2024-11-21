Fighting food insecurity with healthcare initiative

Photo By Shawn Davis | Volunteering Soldiers and members of the Central Texas Food Bank package assorted...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Davis | Volunteering Soldiers and members of the Central Texas Food Bank package assorted goods including fresh produce, prepackaged foods and beverages to give to families attending the drive-thru pantry event at the Phantom Warrior Stadium parking lot. The collaborative effort between Fort Cavazos and its community aims to curb food insecurity for families on post to promote health and wellbeing for Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Davis, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Written by: 59th Medical Wing Healthcare Equity Program



Have you visited your primary care provider lately? If so, you may have noticed additional screening questions added to your check-in.



This is the result of a 59th Medical Wing initiative to identify and address food insecurity in our patient population.



A 2023 RAND study found that 25.8% of military families struggle with food insecurity, likely made worse by a post-pandemic economy.



Inadequate access to healthy, nutritious foods can create significant health impacts including vitamin deficiencies, diabetes, and even mental health symptoms.



Therefore, the 59th MDW has made it our goal to improve beneficiary wellness by identifying those with health-related barriers and getting them connected with the incredible support resources available in our community.



For additional information and assistance, please notify your primary care team or consider reaching out to one of the following organizations for assistance.



Many are offering additional support during the holiday season.



United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County (Dial 211)



San Antonio Food Bank (210) 337-3663 or info@safoodbank.org



Vogel Resiliency Center Monthly Food Distro www.facebook.com/vogelresiliencycenter



Soldiers’ Angels www.soldiersangels.org



West Avenue Compassion Food Pantry https://westavenuecompassion.org/contact-us

or call or text (210) 573-2847



Catholic Charities Food Pantry (210) 226-6178



Coker Food Pantry (210) 494-3455



WIC (210) 207-4650 and SNAP Food Benefits www.yourtexasbenefits.com



YMCA Operation Holiday Joy

https://asymca.org/what-we-do/operation-holiday-joy/