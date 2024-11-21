Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting food insecurity with healthcare initiative

    CTFSB RSO Food Pantry

    Volunteering Soldiers and members of the Central Texas Food Bank package assorted

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Courtesy Story

    59th Medical Wing

    Written by: 59th Medical Wing Healthcare Equity Program

    Have you visited your primary care provider lately? If so, you may have noticed additional screening questions added to your check-in.

    This is the result of a 59th Medical Wing initiative to identify and address food insecurity in our patient population.

    A 2023 RAND study found that 25.8% of military families struggle with food insecurity, likely made worse by a post-pandemic economy.

    Inadequate access to healthy, nutritious foods can create significant health impacts including vitamin deficiencies, diabetes, and even mental health symptoms.

    Therefore, the 59th MDW has made it our goal to improve beneficiary wellness by identifying those with health-related barriers and getting them connected with the incredible support resources available in our community.

    For additional information and assistance, please notify your primary care team or consider reaching out to one of the following organizations for assistance.

    Many are offering additional support during the holiday season.

    United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County (Dial 211)

    San Antonio Food Bank (210) 337-3663 or info@safoodbank.org

    Vogel Resiliency Center Monthly Food Distro www.facebook.com/vogelresiliencycenter

    Soldiers’ Angels www.soldiersangels.org

    West Avenue Compassion Food Pantry https://westavenuecompassion.org/contact-us
    or call or text (210) 573-2847

    Catholic Charities Food Pantry (210) 226-6178

    Coker Food Pantry (210) 494-3455

    WIC (210) 207-4650 and SNAP Food Benefits www.yourtexasbenefits.com

    YMCA Operation Holiday Joy
    https://asymca.org/what-we-do/operation-holiday-joy/

    nutrition
    food bank
    food insecurity
    healthcare equity

