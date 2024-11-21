1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment builds readiness, strengthens NATO interoperability during Dynamic Front

Photo By Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp | From left, Lt. Col. Douglas Mcdonough, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp | From left, Lt. Col. Douglas Mcdonough, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment commander, and Maj. Alistair Fider, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment operations officer, meet with Polish Land Forces Maj. Jarosław Skiczewski, 2nd Battalion, 1st Field Artillery ‘Masurian’ Regiment deputy commander, during Dynamic Front on Forward Operating Site Torun, Poland, Nov. 16, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp) see less | View Image Page

FORWARD OPERATING SITE TORUN, Poland — U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment (1-82 FA), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, showcased precision and interoperability during Exercise Dynamic Front 25, held Nov. 4-24 across multiple European nations.



Dynamic Front is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise designed to enhance NATO's ability to execute coordinated long-range fires. This year, the exercise brought together over 3,700 service members from 28 Allied and partner nations to demonstrate the Alliance’s capability to synchronize fire missions from the Arctic to the Black Sea.



“This exercise proved that a single fires command is able to control multiple units over a large area,” said Capt. Yancy Zacherl, the fire direction officer for 1-82 FA. “Our Polish Allies are incredibly professional; our ability to combine fires onto a single target location proves our two Armies operate with the same speed and professionalism.”



Operating out of FOS Torun in Poland, 1-82 FA integrated with Polish Land Forces’ 2nd Battalion, 1st Field Artillery ‘Masurian’ Regiment. Both battalions executed artillery fire missions using their respective platforms: 1-82 FA with its M109 Paladins and the Masurian Regiment with its K9 self-propelled howitzers. These missions were part of a broader effort coordinated by the U.S. Army’s 56th Artillery Command, which directed fire missions to seven artillery battalions positioned across Europe.



“This is my first time working with the U.S. Army; ” said Pfc. Maciej Jedynak, a traffic controller assigned to the Masurian Regiment. “It’s Important that we train together, so that if the time ever comes, we are able to stand together and defeat any threat.”



As part of the Rotationally Aligned Forces supporting Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce, 1-82 FA has been stationed in Lithuania. Their deployment to FOS Toruń for Dynamic Front tested the unit’s ability to rapidly reposition and operate in a multi-domain environment alongside allies.



“One of our mission essential tasks is to deploy,” said Lt. Col. Douglas Mcdonough, 1-82 FA commander. “Being able to conduct this exercise, distributed over distance gives us an advantage in large scale combat operations, while building capability with our multinational partners.”



Stressing the importance of interoperability and readiness, Soldiers from 1-82 FA and their Polish counterparts trained by conducting shared fire missions and refined their ability to respond to simulated threats as a part of a multi-national force.



The exercise featured simultaneous operations across five host nations: Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrated NATO’s ability to operate across diverse terrains and distances, while testing the use of host-nation capabilities to expand operational reach and improve logistical efficiency.



“I am very proud of my section,” said Staff Sgt. Chandler Holland, a Paladin section chief assigned to 1-82 FA. “I am so happy they got this experience to come to Europe and shoot together with multiple armed forces from different countries all to accomplish one mission.”