Class-25A completes training at Airey NCO Academy

The Paul W. Airey Noncommissioned Officer Academy hosted and completed its largest in-residence class since Hurricane Michael, symbolizing the resiliency and growth that Tyndall continues to make daily.



The FY25-A class was comprised of 88 students who spent 25 academic days immersed in rigorous leadership training. The program included strategic exercises, mission briefs, and comprehensive assessments all aimed to prepare participants for the high demands of future leadership roles in a contested environment. With only 5 locations across the Continental United States, most bases send their personnel on temporary duty assignments to attend the academy.



“The overall focus is to transform technical sergeants from functional experts into operational leaders. This means broadening their strategic, operational and tactical awareness and enhancing their ability to communicate effectively, understanding mission command and implementing commander’s intent,” said Senior Master Sgt. Lawerence Danner, Airey NCO Academy Deputy Commandant. “As we move away from a directive approach, we are fostering small teams of mission-ready Airmen capable of making independent decisions. Commanders will provide the purpose and directions, while NCOs and team leaders figure out how to achieve the objectives in real time.”



Shaping future Air Force leaders starts at the core of the academy where the transformative Enlisted Airmanship Foundations Courses forge resilient and forward-thinking leaders, preparing them to meet mission demands and excel in high-stake operational environments.



“Airmen attending the course can expect a variety of challenges, both academic and practical. Many have not attended a formal leadership school in years, and expectations vary. Some recall their Airman Leadership School experience, however this course introduces new, evolving content that emphasizes operational employment of strategic doctrine,” mentioned Danner.



The Enlisted Airmanship Foundations Courses consists of varying tiers labelled as Airmanship 100 to 900, which the numbers correlate to a progression of proficiency. For the FY25-A class, students completed Airmanship 600, which prepares technical sergeants by equipping them with the tools they need for the next fight.



“I would recommend this curriculum to future students. I wish it had come sooner, which I think has been addressed with the [Foundations Courses], because you’re going to get this more throughout your career, and I feel you grow from it,” stated Tech. Sgt. Kyle Stevenson, White House Communication Agency NCOIC of presidential operations watch officer. “Airmen who attend the NCOA are going to learn a lot coming here.”



The NCOA course required students to complete five different assessment tests, consisting of a national strategy background paper, leadership background paper, military operation briefing, strategic threat briefing and problem-solving briefing, with a cumulative average score of 70 or above.



Stevenson exclaimed, one of the most engaging aspects of the course was the mission exercise, where participants were challenged to create a mission plan based on a scenario. This activity stood out to him because it brought together diverse perspectives from various career fields, allowing individuals to share their expertise and build on one another’s knowledge while applying new concepts learned throughout the course.



By bringing back in-residence courses for the first time since May of 2023, Airey NCOA is continuing to shape the leaders of tomorrow by providing hands-on leadership training, fostering strategic thinking, and preparing Airmen to execute critical mission objectives in dynamic operational environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2024 Date Posted: 11.22.2024 12:31 Story ID: 485945 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Class-25A completes training at Airey NCO Academy, by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.