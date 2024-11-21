NTAG Miami Sailor Takes the Mound at Leones de Ponce Salute to Service Game

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | PONCE, P.R. (Nov, 15, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Benymes Santos Gonzalez,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | PONCE, P.R. (Nov, 15, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Benymes Santos Gonzalez, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami throws the first pitch during a Leones de Ponce Salute to Service baseball game at Francisco Montaner stadium, in the municipality of Ponce, P.R., Nov 15, 2024. Leones de Ponce with Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente, or Roberto Clemente Baseball League, honored military veterans and active duty servicemembers during the game in observance of Veterans Day. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

A Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Sailor went beyond promoting Naval career opportunities and sharing sea stories during the Leones de Ponce Salute to Service baseball game at Francisco Montaner Stadium in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on November 15, 2024.



“It was amazing!” said Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Benymes Santos Gonzalez, attached to NTAG Miami and serving at Navy Recruiting Station Ponce, reflecting on her experience of throwing the first pitch at the game.



The home game honored military veterans in observance of Veterans Day. Santos Gonzalez, who had never played baseball before, admitted that it was a new experience for her but expressed that she gave it her best effort and had a great time.



“It was a great honor to represent those who served before me. Thank you for the opportunity,” she added.



The Leones de Ponce are a part of the Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente (LBPRC), or the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.



NTAG Miami operates 38 recruiting locations across South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, with a shared mission of recruiting the highest caliber Sailors to support the fleet's needs.