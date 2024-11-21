International Defense Collaboration Soars at Exercise Global Eagle

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group and members of the II Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group and members of the II Squadron Royal Air Force Regiment drop into Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, during Exercise Global Eagle, Nov. 12, 2024. The exercise included a wide range of missions, from airborne insertions to simulated medical evacuations, highlighting joint force capabilities. Global Eagle is an annual base defense exercise conducted between international partners with this year’s iteration including the U.S. Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Royal Norwegian Air Force designed to exchange tactics and advance interoperability for these international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth) see less | View Image Page

Parachutes unfurled above the vast Florida scrubland as troops descended from the sky. Throughout the day, periods of silent surveillance were interrupted by sudden bursts of gunfire drowning out the quiet rustle of dry grass. After nightfall, the eerie green glow of night vision goggles guided troops as they executed combat scenarios under the cover of darkness.



This was the scene of the expeditionary portion of this year’s Exercise Global Eagle, where the sprawling expanse of Avon Park Air Force Range became a proving ground for United States, United Kingdom, and Norwegian forces to put their combined skills to the test.



These defense forces participated in a series of rigorous training scenarios aimed at enhancing interoperability, mission readiness, and strategic relationships. While the entirety of Global Eagle spanned much of November, the field exercise, held Nov. 12-15, 2024, simulated a full-scale combat deployment. The event provided a dynamic environment for participants to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures while preparing for real-world operational challenges.



"International military cooperation and partnership are vital for enhancing global security, fostering mutual understanding and ensuring readiness to face shared challenges," said Lt. Col. Ryan Kiggins, commander of the U.S. Air Force’s 824th Base Defense Squadron. "By working together, these forces demonstrated the strength that comes from integrating diverse skills, tactics, and perspectives to achieve common goals."



The exercise began with an operational planning cycle running alongside a TTP exchange, which laid the groundwork for the coalition's deployment to Avon Park Range. Units from the U.S. Air Force’s 820th Base Defense Group, the Royal Air Force Regiment’s II and XV Squadrons, and the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s Force Protection Battalion participated in these collaborative events. This initial phase highlighted the importance of combined planning and interoperability in constructing battleplans.



During the deployed phase, coalition forces faced realistic and challenging scenarios designed to test their joint capabilities. These included counter-improvised explosive device procedures, tactical combat casualty care, surveillance and reconnaissance and airborne operations.



"The deployed phase of Exercise Global Eagle provided an opportunity for II Squadron RAF Regiment to conduct an airborne insertion with U.S. partners in order to access a vital airfield within the scenario," said Flight Lieutenant Jack Privett of the RAF Regiment. "The exchange of tactics and operational planning has strengthened relationships and enhanced our interoperability."



First Lt. Christian Robbins, second-in-command of the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s Force Protection Battalion, also spoke on the collaborative benefits. "By training with multinational and mixed teams throughout the exercise, we have had the opportunity and privilege to gather essential learning points, planning and leadership tools which we plan to bring back to Norway and implement in our own procedures and routines.”



The U.S. Army's 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, based at Hunter Army Airfield, also played a key role in supporting the exercise. The battalion deployed one HH-60M Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter and two UH-60L Black Hawk utility helicopters to conduct a variety of missions. Over the course of the exercise, the team completed four raid missions, three aerial movements, and four simulated medical evacuation missions, transporting more than 60 personnel and flying over 16 hours in direct support of the international forces.



"We benefited immensely from rapid planning with a joint and multinational ground force and sharpened our aviation skills during the night, strengthening our capabilities in a complex operational environment," said U.S. Army Capt. Fran Hannon, commander of Alpha Company, 2-3 GSAB. "We left pleased to know that all participants were better off for the outstanding training."



These demanding scenarios also emphasized the critical role of logistics. Tech. Sgt. Jason Bell, Section Chief of Logistics and Resources for the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, explained that his team issued equipment, tracked food, water, ammunition, vehicles, and coordinated resupply missions during active engagements.



“This was a crucial learning experience in ensuring operational readiness and supporting troops in combat scenarios," Bell said.



Beyond the tactical and logistics training, Exercise Global Eagle underscored the value of relationships built during the exercise. "The relationships cultivated throughout the exercise will be vital as we continue to prepare for potential conflicts within the Great Power Competition," Bell noted. "Understanding how our coalition partners train and maneuver will help us achieve a more ready posture and give us a greater ability to integrate our capabilities."



As Global Eagle wrapped up, participants walked away with improved skills, stronger partnerships, and a better understanding of how to work together in real-world scenarios. The teamwork between these international forces showed the value of staying united in addressing global challenges.



“Their commitment to interoperability and teamwork not only strengthens operational capabilities but also builds lasting bonds between allied nations,” said Kiggins. “We extend our sincere gratitude to all participants for their dedication and professionalism, which are instrumental in ensuring peace and security in an increasingly interconnected world.”



By blending tactical planning and skill sets with coalition camaraderie, exercises like Global Eagle highlight the vital role of international partnerships in maintaining global security and preparing forces for the challenges of tomorrow.