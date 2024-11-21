Global Security Challenges the Focus of the 9th Annual Air University LREC Symposium at Maxwell AFB

MAXWELL AIR FORCE, Ala. -- Air University and the Air Force Culture and Language Center hosted nearly 500 service members, academics, scholars, and other professionals working in the LREC community for the 9th Annual Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture Symposium, Nov. 13-15, 2024. The theme, “Engaging the Global Landscape,” aimed to understand our strategic partners and allies – especially in relationship to our enemies – which are pivotal for military effectiveness to ensure success in reoptimizing the Total Force for Great Power Competition.



“The symposium theme ‘Engaging the Global Landscape: Collaboration, Competition, Culture’ is not tomorrow’s aspiration; it is today’s reality!” said AFCLC Director Howard Ward. “The demand for language and culture skills has never been higher. We work to build credible deterrent capability with our partners and allies. Presenters and attendees are laser-focused on how we continue to sharpen the skillset required for the level of interoperability that results in dominating operational tempo.”



The symposium’s first keynote speaker, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi, took the podium in a packed auditorium inside Air War College and spoke about the importance of global alliances and partnerships in the context of international security challenges. He emphasized the need for cultural literacy and language skills to navigate complex global conflicts facing the People’s Republic of China as a persistent threat and the necessity of understanding adversaries’ cultures and motivations to deter conflict.



“Strong partnerships don’t just happen,” Flosi said. “They take work, they take cultural literacy, and, of course, they take language skills. What you put into work this week is focused on engaging with the global landscape. Our efforts aim to build a credible and integrated deterrent against hostile actors worldwide. We cannot do this alone. The 2022 National Defense Strategy emphasizes the importance of collaborating with our allies and partners to meet shared global security challenges, and there’s no shortage of shared global security challenges today.”



Flosi took time during his presentation to single out several Language Enabled Airman Program Scholars for their outstanding work during operations in 2023-2024. Among the LEAP Scholars recognized were Master Sgt. Igor Pogrebnyak for translating training manuals and Master Sgt. Ramchand Francisco for his participation during the bilateral exercise Relampago VII.



Air Mobility Commander Gen. John D. Lamontagne kicked off the symposium’s second day with a discussion emphasizing the critical role of language, regional expertise, and cultural awareness in the U.S. Air Force by highlighting the importance of these skills at all levels, from tactical to strategic, citing examples from extensive exercises such as Mobility Guardian and humanitarian airlifts in Gaza and Ukraine. Lamontagne also issued a call to action for Airmen to seek opportunities across the Air Force to maximize their impact.



“Dream big,” Lamontagne told the crowd. “You can do anything you want within and outside our Air Force. Your challenge is to integrate these special skills that you have into operation and strategic planning. I would encourage you to look for opportunities to work in an embassy, in the office of defense cooperation, where we’re working with our allies and partners, or perhaps on the defense attaches. You already have the language and regional expertise to take into a combatant command headquarters where the work is hard but rewarding.”



This year’s symposium welcomed attendees from 12 countries, including senior leaders from the Nigerian delegation for the second time. It featured more than 80 breakout sessions led by more than 100 presenters with a broad spectrum of topics for mission readiness.



Other featured speakers for the 9th Annual Air University LREC Symposium included: Ambassador (ret.) Larry E. André, Professor of Practice at The University of Texas at Austin Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs; Maj. Gen. (ret) Walter D. Givhan, Life Member of the Council on Foreign Relations and President of the Alabama World Affairs Council; and Maj. Gen. (ret.) Kelly K. McKeague, Director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.



The 10th Annual Air University Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture Symposium will return in 2025 as LREC10 – Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Innovation.

