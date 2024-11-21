Staff in the Spotlight – Machinist’s Mate Second Class Jennifer Andujar

Meet Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class (MM2) Jennifer Andujar, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



Originally from Queens in New York City, Andujar’s journey in the Navy began seven years ago with the desire to grow personally and professionally.



“I decided to enlist for some of the benefits and to further my education in the medical field,” Andujar says. “I also love to take on new challenges, and so being able to choose a rate that was completely different from what I knew excited me. I thought I’d enlist, do my four years, get out, and go on to something else. I didn’t expect to love my job and the Navy as much as I have, and now I plan to reenlist and make this my career.”



Prior to arriving at RTC, Andujar was stationed on USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). From April 2019 to January 2020, she was a part of the world tour deployment, swapping homeports from Norfolk, Virigina, to San Diego, California.



Andujar’s primary duties as an RDC include transforming young men and women into smartly disciplined, physically fit, and basically trained Sailors. Aside from leading divisions, Andujar is also a lead instructor for the state flags unit at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall, where she is in charge of executing color guard, drumline, and flag performance training.



Recently, Andujar was awarded the Junior RDC of the Year Award for her outstanding leadership qualities, ability to motivate recruits, maintain discipline, and ensure development of her divisions throughout boot camp. Receiving this award signifies exceptional performance and dedication to her role at RTC.



She attributes much of her success here at RTC, and in the Navy, to her work ethic.



“Growing up, I was the only girl with two brothers,” she says. “I felt like I always had to work twice as hard to keep up and be recognized. When I got into the military, my mentors would always tell me to give 110 percent at everything you do to separate yourself from others. I learned to never put my head down when things don’t go as planned, and to always have your best foot forward. If you constantly strive for greatness, your time will come when it’s meant to.”



Though Andujar has accomplished many of her goals while at RTC, her duties aren’t without challenges.



“As an RDC, one challenge we all face is getting so many different personalities to work together,” Andujar says.



“Not everyone will have the same skills and mindset, or the same outlook on life. I’ve had to learn to be more patient and have become a better leader as a result. On the flip side, witnessing the transformation from civilians to Sailors can be extremely rewarding. I really enjoy the opportunity to make that first impression to future Sailors and be a strong female leader that others can model themselves after.”



Much of Andujar’s drive to shape the future of the Navy can be attributed to her family.



“My twin brother and I were the first in our family to enlist,” she says. “It’s something we take pride in, and I know we’ve made our “viejos” (parents) proud. My parents have always been role models for me and hopefully one day when I have kids of my own, I’ll be someone they can look up to as well.”



Looking ahead, Andujar has set ambitious goals for the rest of her naval career.



“Within the next five years, I want to achieve the rank of chief in the U.S. Navy. I know that will be a day I will never forget, and to be able to go through chief’s season would be such an honor for me. I see it as a way of recognizing the hard work all those other senior enlisted female leaders that I’ve had here at RTC who shaped who I am today.”



Andujar continues to contribute to the Navy’s mission, upholding the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2024 Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:23 Story ID: 485929 Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: ASTORIA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight – Machinist’s Mate Second Class Jennifer Andujar, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.