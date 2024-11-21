Cupp Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Airman Nolan Cupp graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman Nolan Cupp graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) November 21, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Nolan Cupp graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) November 21, 2024.



Cupp, from Wichita, Kansas, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the many opportunities the Navy will provide personally and professionally.



“First and foremost, I enlisted in the Navy to learn new skills and become a better person,” Cupp said. “Learning a new job in the aviation field, getting a college degree, and setting a good foundation to start a family are all goals of mine. Joining the Navy will also allow me to see the world and serve my country, which is important to me. Becoming a Sailor is an honor and a privilege, and it’s an achievement I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”



Cupp, 24, graduated from Wichita East High School, and earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of the Boy Scouts of America. After high school, Cupp worked as a sous chef and a certified butcher.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Cupp is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Cupp, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“I had very little confidence in myself before I came to RTC,” said Cupp. “I made a promise to my family and my loved ones that while I was gone, I would do everything I could to make them proud. Winning the award means I didn’t break my promise to them. It’s proof that hard work pays off and that nothing good in life comes easy. While I still believe I had shipmates who were more deserving of this award than me, I’m going to do my best to conduct myself in a way that makes the most of these opportunities I’ve been given.”



Cupp’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Adam Broussard, Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (ABEC) Brandon Fulton and Utilitiesman 1st Class (UT1) Thomas Dawkins, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“Petty Officer Dawkins never gave up on me,” he said. “Whenever I messed something up, he was always there to work with me and help me improve. He held me to a higher standard because he knew what I was capable of. My RDCs were there to teach us discipline and to always strive for greatness. We had a saying that ‘no one cares, work harder.’ That’s one thing I’ll take away from them and use as I move forward.”



Along with his RDCs, Cupp found inspiration from his shipmates.



“One of my shipmates, Recruit Marlow, would always talk to me and keep me on track when I was having a bad day. Just having someone there that was going through the same thing as me and willing to go out of his way to provide support when I needed it meant a lot to me. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve my goals without him and all of the other recruits in my division.”



Cupp said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was learning to overcome his own self-doubt.



“The mental aspect of boot camp was definitely the hardest part,” said Cupp. “Whenever I messed up, I took it extremely hard. I’d lay in my rack and think about how I’d disappointed my RDCs. I had to learn not to take criticism so personally, and at the end of the day all you can do is work harder. Though I put a lot of pressure on myself and was uncomfortable most of the time during my training, the success I’ve had has given me confidence. I know this is where I need to be and what is going to help me to grow as a person.”



After graduation, Cupp will attend Aviation Electronics, Electrical and Computer Systems Technician (AV) “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, for electronics training and the basics of electronics systems repair.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.