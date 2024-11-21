Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine (Nov. 21, 2024) —The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Hampton...... read more read more Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine (Nov. 21, 2024) —The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for a scheduled maintenance period Nov. 21, 2024. While at the shipyard, Hampton will undergo essential repairs, and system upgrades critical to extending a submarine’s service life and ensuring the Navy’s long-term fleet readiness. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first time quality service, on-budget, on time to the fleet and helping enable warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque) see less | View Image Page

USS Hampton (SSN 767), a Los Angeles-class attack submarine and its compliment of more than 130 crewmembers arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Nov. 21, 2024.



"The arrival of Hampton at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard underscores our commitment to ensuring that our attack submarines remain ready for the challenges of tomorrow. The maintenance and modernization of these vital assets, not only extend their operational lifespan, but directly contributes to the Navy's warfighting readiness,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “In alignment with the CNO's NAVPLAN 2024, this work is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on lethality, readiness, and the integration of cutting-edge capabilities into the fleet. The critical work we do here strengthens our nation's ability to project power and deter adversaries, ensuring that our warfighters are always prepared to fight and win, wherever and whenever required.”



While at the shipyard, Hampton will undergo scheduled maintenance and system upgrades. The work will prioritize technological advancement and modernization of systems to maintain a competitive edge in maritime operations ensuring Hampton remains mission-ready and is returned to the Navy fleet ready to meet any tasking the Navy and Nation needs.



Commissioned in 1993, Hampton is named for four cities: Hampton, Virginia; Hampton, Iowa; Hampton, South Carolina; and Hampton, New Hampshire. Over the years, Hampton has built a reputable deployment record, completing three Western Pacific deployments in support of U.S. national security interests. Its most recent operational service was in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, where it carried out crucial maritime security operations and demonstrated the Navy’s forward presence in the region focusing on deterrence strategies to counter threats from potential adversaries. Hampton has also participated in numerous training exercises, including the Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem and the multinational UNITAS LXV exercise off the coast of Chile. These exercises help the Navy build collaborative partnerships with other nations and services to enhance collective security and interoperability within the joint forces strengthening them as a whole.



Attack submarines like Hampton are designed to excel in a wide array of mission areas. These include anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, strike operations, special forces deployment, intelligence gathering, and mine warfare. With its advanced systems, Hampton plays a key role in maintaining maritime security, projecting power ashore with Tomahawk cruise missiles, and supporting special operations forces in various global theaters.



"We're excited to welcome the USS Hampton to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Getting the Hampton back to the fleet to defend freedom is a top priority for our team. We're fully committed to putting in the hard work necessary to ensure the Hampton is ready to fight and serve wherever the Navy is needed,” said Tim Doyon, Hampton Project Superintendent.



Hampton’s Commanding Officer is Cmdr. Grant Wanier, who assumed command on May 30, 2024.



Throughout the maintenance period, Hampton will be supported by its host community of Hampton, New Hampshire. The host community program helps strengthen the bond between the Navy and the surrounding community. Hampton’s crew may help the host community in a variety of ways, including painting projects at schools, park cleanups, participating in parades, or other community events as scheduled. Residents in the seacoast community often show their support for the crew, the mission, and the shipyard.



As Hampton undergoes its scheduled work, the crew will continue training and preparation to ensure they are ready to execute a full range of missions upon returning to the fleet. The maintenance and modernization work at PNSY will position the Hampton for continued success as it remains a key player in the Navy’s operations around the world.



As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by delivering first time quality service, on-budget, on time to the fleet and helping enable warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon.