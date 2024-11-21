Exercise Jade Chameleon Unites U.S. and Jordanian Special Forces

As the Middle Eastern summer heats up, so does anticipation among Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, who are gearing up for exercise Jade Chameleon.



“This exercise is significant as it marks the first time U.S. forces have conducted military-to-military advanced training with the Prince Hashem bin Al Hussein School for Special Operations,” said U.S. Army Capt. Christian Thompson, the Task Force Commando contingent commander. “This exercise has been in development for over eight months and will lay the groundwork for increased partnership capacity and future training between the U.S. and the Jordanian Armed Forces.”



Held from July 20-27, 2024, Jade Chameleon is a bilateral infantry company partnership exchange that brings together U.S. service members and those of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This strategic partnership exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces aims to strengthen military collaboration and enhance operational readiness between partner nations.



“Task Force Commando will leverage instructor subject matter experts to improve quality and scope of curriculum provided by the Prince Hashem bin Al Hussein School for Special Operations instructors and the Jordanian Armed Forces,” added Thompson. “As well as generate both unit and generational readiness.”



Task Force Commando Soldiers participated in various training events such as weapons familiarization and qualification, react to contact, tactical combat casualty care, and a culminating situational training event. They had the opportunity to exchange best practices with their new partners, enhancing mutual learning and collaboration between both nations.



“We have learned a lot, definitely, during the exercise from the American side,” said Jordan Armed Forces Maj. Haitham Bani Yaseen, the Jordanian lead exercise coordinator for Jade Chameleon. “During the exercise, I have noted the leaders are very interested and caring.”



Yaseen also said that the Soldiers were disciplined, followed instructions, and asked detailed questions to understand the Jordanian standards.



“The live fire exercise stood out to me the most,” said Sgt. Jason Poole, an infantryman assigned to Dragoon Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Commando. “That’s a training opportunity that we normally don't get to do; the shooting, moving and communicating, instead of being on a static flat range.”



The exercise not only improved tactical skills but also reinforced the strong and enduring bond between the United States and Jordan, rooted in shared interests and values.



The 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, is a Georgia National Guard unit currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield. USCENTCOM regularly conducts military-to-military engagements and security cooperation activities like Jade Chameleon with partner nations to enhance regional cooperation, improve partner capacity, and increase interoperability between military forces.

