ROK-US C5ISRT Summit drives capabilities to Fight Tonight, Tomorrow and Beyond: Integrating Allies and Partners

Photo By Carrie Castillo | The C5ISRT Summit, held at Camp Humphreys, Nov. 20, 2024, is an annual United Nations Command (UNC), Combined Forces Command (CFC), U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander hosted event to provide key stakeholders from across the Korean Peninsula, region and globe with a common understanding of current and future combined strategic, operational and tactical capabilities to enable warfighting functions in armistice, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA PFC Yi Seong-woo)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — In an era of increasing complexity and a region marked by emerging threats, the interoperability of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intel, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Targeting (C5ISRT) systems between the Republic of Korea, United States, allies and partners are a vital component to ensure peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and Indo-Pacific Region. As the security landscape continues to shift, senior military leaders from several nations gathered, at this iteration of the C5ISRT Summit, Nov. 20, 2024.



The summit is an annual United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea Commander hosted event to provide key stakeholders from across the Korean Peninsula, region and globe with a common understanding of current and future combined strategic, operational and tactical capabilities to enable warfighting functions in armistice, crisis and conflict.



“C5ISRT is critical to our multi-domain operations.” said Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander UNC, CFC and USFK.



Discussions during the summit covered a broad range of topics, emphasizing the importance of integrated capabilities in ensuring security on the Korean Peninsula. The summit's theme, "Fight Tonight, Tomorrow, and Beyond: Integrating Allies and Partners," underscores the commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships. According to Gen LaCamera, “we must come to a common shared understanding of our capabilities and how we integrate them. This allows us to react at the speed of war with the agility to exploit our decision advantage”



Forging Seamless Connections



The Mission Partner Environment (MPE) is an operational framework that enables command and control and information sharing and a critical component to the ROK-U.S. Alliance’s tenacity for readiness and deterrence. Summit discussions highlighted MPE as revolutionizing interoperability and information sharing among mission partners.



Coalition in Action



Through live, virtual, and constructive training, experimentation in the information domain, to include realizing Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control attributes, our forces remain ready to win during times of crisis and conflict. This integrated approach to training and operations is centered around building coalitions, which promotes a competitive edge for ROK-U.S. forces in future conflicts.



“Without the “T” in C5ISRT, we are talking amongst ourselves. We should clearly be able to overmatch any adversary that targets the Republic of Korea.” said LaCamera.