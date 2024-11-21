USAG Japan helps local organization harvest bamboo to support preservation of Japan’s culture

Photo By Noriko Kudo | U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Marcus Hunter cuts bamboo with a member of the...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Marcus Hunter cuts bamboo with a member of the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association, Kassaka District, Nov. 15 on Camp Zama. The harvested bamboo stalks will be used to construct a giant kite to be flown next year during a large festival. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – The commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan joined members of a local organization in harvesting bamboo stalks that will be used to construct a giant kite to be flown next year during a large festival.



Col. Marcus Hunter welcomed representatives from the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association, Kassaka District, and Sagamihara City’s Minami Ward director to Camp Zama Nov. 15 to cut down bamboo in what has become an annual tradition.



Every year, a USAG Japan representative — typically the garrison commander — helps harvest about 200 bamboo stalks from an area on the installation. The bamboo is dried and later used to build the frame of a large kite. The kite is one of several prepared for two giant kite festivals the neighboring cities of Sagamihara and Zama host in May at the nearby Sagami River.



Hunter said he enjoyed the opportunity to host the city officials and kite association members as they prepare for the festival.



“This is a great opportunity, both with the kite association and with the city officials to be able to share what is a great resource that we have, and it supports the wonderful festival,” Hunter said.



Hiromi Kato, Minami Ward director, has been participating in the bamboo harvesting since last year. She learned after taking the position of director about the history of both organizations coming onto Camp Zama, and she is excited to be part of the continuing tradition.



“We are grateful that Sagamihara City can continue to carry on the culture of our world-class giant kites with the support of Camp Zama while also strengthening our partnership.”