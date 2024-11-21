USO, Army Community Service bring slice of joy to Soldiers in Japan with ‘Operation Pizza Drop’

YOKOHAMA NORTH DOCK, Japan – USO Japan partnered with U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Army Community Service to bring a slice of joy to Soldiers working here — several slices, in fact, and topped with cheese, pepperoni, sausage and more.



The Nov. 13 outreach event, dubbed “Operation Pizza Drop,” provided free lunch on Yokohama North Dock as a token of appreciation and support to the Soldiers there, a USO representative said.



ACS representatives brought with them a counselor and resilience trainer to converse with the Soldiers and listen to their stories. The organization also provided information on the various services and resources it provides.



Christian Asante, a USO Japan area operations specialist, said that due to Yokohama North Dock’s size and location, it is challenging to provide an array of food choices on the installation for the Soldiers who work there. The USO worked with leadership on North Dock and eventually partnered with ACS to put on Operation Pizza Drop.



“Our mission is to support the service members,” Asante said. “Having the opportunity to actually provide them food in a place where it is most needed is a great fulfillment.”



Mary Wanjohi, a program analyst with ACS who also oversees the Mobilization Deployment Program, said the partnership with the USO helps provide Soldiers with resources that are valuable to them whether they are deploying or not.



“I had the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with most of the Soldiers there, and each Soldier’s story was different, making the event very personal for me and for them,” Wanjohi said.



Wanjohi said the Soldiers on North Dock took great advantage of the event and asked a lot of insightful questions. In turn, she was able to provide them with useful information and to let them know ACS is here to take care of them and their families, whether they were deployed or not, so they can focus on their mission.



Staff Sgt. Jose Castro, assigned to the 5th Transportation Company (Composite Watercraft Company), is soon expecting a baby with his wife. He said the event was not only a great resource for information on things like ACS’s parent support programs, but it also helped boost morale and well-being among the Soldiers.



“I’ve been in the Army for 10 years, and these are some of the best programs that I’ve seen,” Castro said. “As a Soldier, it’s good to open myself up to opportunities like this.”

