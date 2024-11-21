Mustang of the Week: SrA Lydia Heflin

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lydia Heflin, 51st Fighter Wing Command Post emergency actions controller, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2024.



Originally from Southfield, Michigan, Heflin joined the military to experience something new in life.



“I joined the Air Force to be a part of something bigger and make new life experiences,” said Heflin. “Being able to work in different parts of the world and getting to work with the local population are something I won’t forget.”



Heflin was inspired by her sister who joined the military before her and continues to be an inspiration throughout her career.



“My sister was in the Air Force and she encouraged me to join and has been a mentor for me ever since joining,” said Heflin.



As an emergency actions controller, Heflin monitors installation status and emergency situations throughout the base. She is also responsible for executing time-sensitive emergency action messages and directives in support of Pacific Air Forces contingency operations.



“I like my job and getting to interact with wing leadership and so many other agencies,” said Heflin. “We are right in the middle of all of it, and are required to be confident and quick in emergency decision making.”



After her next assignment, she plans to continue serving the military as a civilian social worker.



“I am studying to get my bachelor’s in social work,” said Heflin. “I plan to separate in the future and work as a social worker servicing active duty military behavioral health.”

