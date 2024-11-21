31st MEU Conducts Communication Exercise

Photo By Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sergio Rios, a system repairer with the 31st Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sergio Rios, a system repairer with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sets up a radio system during a communication exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. Marines with the 31st MEU were paired with instructors from Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing to ensure that the Marines are efficient in functioning Command, Control, Communications and Computer equipment and are prepared for real-world contingencies. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Rios is a native of Nevada. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla) see less | View Image Page

OKINAWA, Japan – U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a communication exercise to sustain and develop Command, Control, Communications, and Computer (C4) skills of Marine Corps radio operators at Camp Hansen, Okinawa from Nov.18-22, 2024.



The COMMEX is a week-long training evolution in which Marines of the 31st MEU familiarize themselves with their equipment in preparation for their upcoming deployment. In a hands-on, over-the-shoulder training environment, the Marines have access to subject matter experts who aid them in fine tuning their skills and help find solutions to possible malfunctions that may happen while out on deployment.



“We are supporting the 31st MEU by validating and baselining their capabilities in their 25.1 deployment,” said Daniel Bank, the Deploying Group Systems Integration Testing, a coordinator in charge of this exercise. “We are ensuring that the capabilities they are fielded with, operate as intended.”



Marines with the 31st MEU use radios, antennas and laptops to establish and maintain communications ranging from small inter-unit communications, all the way up the chain of command. Having constant lines of communication maintains the lethality and effectiveness of our Marines in a scenario where conflict is prevalent.



“In the field this equipment will be used constantly in order to maintain continuous communications”, said Brian Priester, a DGSIT coordinator for this exercise. “Whether it be for casualty evacuations, calls for fire, or requests for additional logistics.”



Exercises like COMMEX are crucial for maintaining the readiness of the 31st MEU, strategically placed in the Indo-Pacific region. Both to effectively deny and disrupt adversarial actions, and deploy at a moment’s notice in any environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.