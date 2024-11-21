132d Wing member helps Air Force paintball team win Commander’s Cup Victory

Master Sgt. Nicholas Dodge of the 168th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, is no stranger to dedication, precision, and teamwork. As a skilled airman and an avid paintball enthusiast, he brought those qualities to the Major League Paintball World Cup in Kissimmee, Florida, November 6-10, 2024. There, Dodge and his team made history by leading the Air Force to victory in the annual Commander’s Cup tournament, a prestigious competition for military service members within the paintball community.



“The Commander’s Cup is more than just a paintball tournament, it’s a celebration of camaraderie, resilience, and shared experiences among current service members, veterans, and retirees,” said Dodge.



Dodge said the event was organized through the Veteran Militia, a Facebook group of over 2,800 veterans connected through their love of paintball, the Commander’s Cup has become a rallying point for military personnel seeking community and competition.



Since high school, Dodge has been an avid paintball enthusiast, playing both recreationally and in tournaments. For the past 3 years, Dodge has been involved with the veteran paintball club while this year marked his first time competing in the Commander’s Cup.



Master Sgt. Dodge, representing the Air Force team, stepped onto the field with a clear mission: to unseat the reigning champions, the Navy, and help his team achieve victory. The team’s first matchup saw the Air Force dominate the Navy with a decisive 7–3 victory, while the Marines narrowly edged out the Army, 6–5. These victories set the stage for a high-stakes final showdown between the Air Force and the Marines.



In the championship match, Dodge and his teammates showcased their tactical expertise on the field, defeating the Marines and securing the Commander’s Cup for the Air Force. Winning the coveted cup was a surreal feeling for Dodge.



“It’s incredible to represent the Air Force and connect with fellow service members and veterans,” said Dodge. “Paintball gives us a chance to channel our skills, build bonds, and support each other both on and off the field.





Dodge said the Commander’s Cup is more than a competition; it’s a testament to the resilience and unity of military veterans. Through events like these, veterans find not only a sense of belonging but also a platform to support one another, whether they’re seeking camaraderie, networking professionally, or offering help in times of need.



“There’s something for everyone and I’ve found what works for me,” said Dodge.



Thanks to the contributions of Master Sgt. Nicholas Dodge, the Air Force team exemplified the values of teamwork, determination, and excellence, bringing home the Commander’s Cup and reminding everyone of the strength that comes from shared purpose and community.

