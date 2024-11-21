Essex Sailors Perform Safety and Maintenance Pre-Basic Phase Operations

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct safety and maintenance pre-basic phase operations as the ship currently undergoes a maintenance period in San Diego.



From boat reports and small boat operations to equipment maintenance, Sailors across all departments work diligently to ensure mission readiness for future deployments.



Deck department, which is in charge of life saving equipment and ship refueling, also handles preparations for small boat operations. Since Essex is currently in a maintenance phase, deck department does not conduct small boat operation exercises frequently. However,

in order to ensure mission readiness, they complete daily boat reports.



“We have a list of items to inspect for the boat report in order to ensure that the equipment is operating properly”, said Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Serena Minor.



There is a big emphasis on being meticulous when handling the boat reports on a daily basis. Even though it might seem repetitive, the department requires their Sailors to take proper measures to ensure the safety and success of future small boat operations.



“Even if we go through these steps a million times, we’ll go through them again to make sure our department understands what is expected from us when doing the boat reports,” said Minor. “We do not want to risk the safety of our fellow Sailors, nor the operation itself due to bad or faulty equipment.”



Both deck and engineering departments conduct training exercises for small boat operations every month. Small boat manning is split into different positions amongst the departments. Deck department is responsible for manning line handling, crane operating and team lead; while engineering is assigned to man the rigid-hull inflatable boat.



This hands-on training serves as an enjoyable learning moment for Essex Sailors to familiarize themselves with the different positions and teaches them what to expect from small boat operations.



“It’s always fun for us when we go through these exercises,” said Minor. “By conducting these exercises, it puts the crew in a real-life situation which will give us a better understanding on how to conduct small boat operations.”



Air department, which is in charge of handling flight deck operations and casualties, may have the toughest and most dangerous job on Essex.



“From launching and landing air crafts, to working long strenuous hours in different elements, to carrying out a flight operation in tough seas, a small mental lapse could be catastrophic,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Martin Carvajal. “That’s why I believe Sailors who work in the air department need to have thick skin to deal with the challenges and hazardous work environment.”



To ensure Sailors are up to the task, they frequently work on qualifications for their job. Sailors in air department also conduct maintenance on safety equipment, such as, Mark One Life Preservers (float coats) and flight deck helmets (cranials) to ensure safety during flight operations. Each Sailor is in charge of performing maintenance on their personally assigned safety equipment.



This process begins by labeling their float coat and installing the following components, a Man Overboard Indicator (MOBI), which is a small GPS device, an inflation tube, a whistle and an actuating device. Once all the components are installed, functionality tests are conducted to determine whether the float coat is operation ready.



“Doing maintenance on float coats seems straight forward, but it is actually very tedious,” said Carvajal. “You want to make sure you’re very attentive to what you’re doing for your safety.”



When performing maintenance on the cranials, Sailors have to inspect the inner liner, as well as the lights and labels. If the items are properly maintained, it will be stowed away for future flight operations.



“Sometimes you might get distracted and take a wrong step and the only thing keeping you safe is your cranial,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Nohemi Cervantes Mendoza.



As the maintenance period comes to an end, and sea trials draw near, Essex Sailors will continue to conduct safety and maintenance pre-basic phase operations to ensure mission readiness for future deployments.



For more news from USS Essex, follow us on Facebook, and Instagram at https://www.facebook.com/USSESSEX, https://www.instagram.com/ussessex_lhd2/ or visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lhd2

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.21.2024 17:08 Story ID: 485882 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Essex Sailors Perform Safety and Maintenance Pre-Basic Phase Operations, by SA Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.