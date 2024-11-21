Army Reserve captain competes at Confédération Interallié of Officiers Réserve (CIOR) military competition

Growing up with two grandfathers who served in the Army and attending military events with her father, U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Susan Janfrancisco always felt the Army was her future.



Janfrancisco participated in the Lock Haven University Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program in Pennsylvania while completing her Bachelor of Science in sports medicine, which stemmed from her love of sports starting at four years old.



“I thought the best way to still be connected to sports once I couldn’t compete anymore was being in sports medicine,” said Janfrancisco.



On May 11, 2019, Janfrancisco graduated from Lock Haven University and commissioned into the Medical Service Corps. She now serves as a Medical Service Officer with the 303rd Field Hospital, St. Charles, Mo.



“I wanted to do some kind of combat arms, but my mom was very against me going into combat arms…. Since I had a love for medicine, I combined my two passions of the Army and medicine, which led me to the medical service route,” said Janfrancisco.



Throughout her military service, Janfrancisco saw photos and social media posts of past years’ Confédération Interallié of Officiers Réserve (CIOR) military competitions, and her interest was piqued. Not long after, Janfrancisco found herself discussing the topic with fellow Soldier 1st Lt. Michael Vigh, who said they should apply to compete together. Vigh had a point of contact for the competition and got them signed up for the 2024 CIOR military competition.



In April, Janfrancisco and Vigh attended a one-week training camp with 18 other Soldiers selected to represent the Army Reserve based on each Soldier’s performance in a five-mile run, multiple swimming events, orienteering, Engagement Skills Trainer (EST 2000), pistol and rifle shooting, and an obstacle course.



“I never thought in a million years that I would be able to go compete for the Army Reserve in such a competition against other NATO countries and be in a position to push myself as far as I did to get to that place. It was an overwhelming feeling to be there,” said Janfrancisco.



Janfrancisco also focused on networking opportunities with other Army Reserve Soldiers and NATO service members participating in the CIOR competition.



“Just being around and meeting new people and networking, not just with fellow Army Soldiers I went with, but meeting people from South Africa, Sweden, Norway, France, Germany, and other NATO service members” created an incredible overall experience and training environment, explained Janfrancisco.



The atmosphere also created new international friendships. Janfrancisco recalled some competitors stating they’ve been competing for 15 years, and they keep coming back for the friendship and camaraderie.



“This was one of the greatest experiences and opportunities I've ever had in my life, meeting so many different people from all around the world, even though at one point you were adversaries towards each other…. Then we all came together in a like-minded setting to have the best of the best from each country competing against each other and learning different things from different nations,” said Janfrancisco.

