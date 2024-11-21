Caribbean District Team Member Recognized as USACE Civilian of the Year

Courtesy Photo | (Left to right) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 56th Commanding General Lt. Gen. William...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Left to right) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 56th Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr. ,Jacqueline Keiser, Deputy District Engineer for Programs, Projects, and Planning Management, Caribbean District, South Atlantic Division, and Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick 15th Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, pose as Keiser received the 2024 Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award during the USACE National Awards Ceremony in Washington D.C., Nov. 14, 2024. (USACE photo by Diane Rivera Estella) see less | View Image Page

Jacqueline Keiser, Deputy District Engineer for Programs, Projects, and Planning Management for the Caribbean District, South Atlantic Division, was honored with the prestigious U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) LTG John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award during the recent USACE National Award ceremony celebrated in Washington D.C.



In an appreciative message, Lieutenant General William H. "Butch" Graham, Jr. 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of USACE emphasized the importance of focusing on people first to successfully deliver high-quality projects on schedule and within budget. “It’s the people, not the projects, that we have to focus in first,” he said. “To safely deliver, we need the right people with the right skills on our project delivery teams. Today, we have the privilege of thanking those who are making significant contributions to this great program.”



The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the USACE LTG John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award, the pinnacle of the USACE National Award ceremony. This prestigious award recognizes the civilian who has made the most significant contribution to the mission, reputation, and prestige of the US Army Corps of Engineers.



This year, the honor went to Jacqueline Keiser, Deputy District Engineer for Programs, Projects, and Planning Management for the Caribbean District, South Atlantic Division. Keiser's exceptional leadership and dedication were crucial in overseeing key projects such as the establishment of Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Big 3 projects, and the White House Caño Martin Peña Ecosystem Restoration Project. Her efforts have made a lasting impact on the region’s economic growth.



“I feel incredibly blessed and honored to work for the greatest engineering organization in the world,” Keiser said upon receiving the award. “Thank you, General Hibner and Colonel Decker, for nominating me and for your constant support.”



Keiser reflected on the strength of the team that supported her throughout her career. “The secret to the innovation in the first new district wasn’t the process—it was the you. The support of and by the team has been the driving force behind our success,” she said. “Over 26 years of shared experiences—from meetings and birthdays to hurricanes and COVID—have built what we call ‘La Familia,’ you may know it as the Corps family. It’s an intangible energy that allows us to get things done. This one is for and because of you. Together we can move mountains, or in the case of the Caribbean District, we can move rivers”.



In closing, Keiser encouraged her colleagues to continue building that sense of community, even in today’s remote and telework environment. “Tell someone ‘I got you.’ It can make all the difference and might be exactly what someone needs to help us overcome the next big challenge,” she concluded.



The ceremony was a powerful reminder of the extraordinary contributions made by individuals like Jacqueline Keiser, whose leadership and teamwork are helping to shape the future of USACE and strengthen the nation’s infrastructure.