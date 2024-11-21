Maxwell AFB unveils newly renovated dorms

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- The 42nd Air Base Wing held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated Maxwell dorms at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Nov. 20, 2024.



The project started in March 2023 with the goal of improving community, comfort and functionality in every way, improving quality of life for Airmen here.



Updates include new furniture, better LED lighting, a fire suppression system with sprinklers for added safety and luxury vinyl tile flooring. The renovations addressed foundational issues, upgrading the HVAC system, installing new water lines and piping and cleaning ducts throughout the building.



Cooking appliance replacements, new washers and dryers, and other appliances were replaced to foster social interaction and improve the daily lives of the dorm residents.



“We’re always trying to make quality of life improvements; anything we can do to make their stay here as enjoyable and pleasant as possible,” said John Jones, 42nd Civil Engineer Squadron dorm manager. “We want people to leave here saying ‘I enjoyed my stay there.’”



Dorm management worked closely with the residents to determine what amenities should be considered for the common areas, enhancing the connection of the community to the base.



Air Force dorms serve as a transitional time for Airmen to adapt to military life before having to juggle all the responsibilities with housing outside the dorms. Due to past space constraints and before renovations, Airmen were limited to six months in the dorms before moving elsewhere.



Now that the dormitory capacity has been increased, Airmen are granted more time and opportunity to make friends, adapt to military life and save money.



“With so much turnover, the dorm campuses never had a chance to solidify and become a community like they should be,” said Dennis Fonville, 42nd CES chief housing asset manager. “Slowing that down will afford them chances to see each other, interact with one another and build connections.”



Residents have already begun to move into the upgraded spaces, making these dorms a welcoming home for both current and incoming Airmen.



Looking to the future, the housing team and the 42nd ABW are continuing to make improvements for the Airmen residing in the dorms here.

