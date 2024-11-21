BACH Schedule of Services for Thanksgiving Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Photo By Russell Tafuri | FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital leaders announce...... read more read more Photo By Russell Tafuri | FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital leaders announce modified hours for outpatient, specialty services, and pharmacy during the upcoming observance of the Thanksgiving Day federal holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities on Friday, Nov. 29. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital leaders announce modified hours for outpatient, specialty services, and pharmacy during the upcoming observance of the Thanksgiving Day federal holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities on Friday, Nov. 29.



Thursday, Nov. 28 | Thanksgiving Day Federal Holiday

• Open 24/7:

• Emergency Center

• Labor and Delivery

• Inpatient Services

• Supporting Emergency Services

• ScriptCenter: Available 24/7 for prescriptions requested before noon on Nov. 27. To use the ScriptCenter, text "GET IN LINE" to 855-803-4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.



• Closed:

• All outpatient services, including Patient and Soldier Centered Medical Homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line are closed in observance of the holiday.



Emergency behavioral health should call 911 or go the nearest emergency room.



Friday, Nov. 29 | Fort Campbell DONSA

• Open 24/7:

• Emergency Center

• Labor and Delivery

• Inpatient Services

• Supporting Emergency Services

• ScriptCenter: Available 24/7 for prescriptions requested before noon on Nov. 27. To use the ScriptCenter, text "GET IN LINE" to 855-803-4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.



• Open for Scheduled Appointments:

◦ All Fort Campbell Patient-Centered Medical Homes consolidate to Air Assault Family Medical Home.

◦ Screaming Eagle Medical Home in Clarksville remains open.

◦ Soldier Centered Medical Homes consolidate to LaPointe Health Clinic, therefore, Byrd SCMH assigned Soldiers will be seen at LaPointe.



• Open Services:

• Laboratory

• All outpatient Behavioral Health services, except Embedded Behavioral Health 1 and Aviation EBH. These Soldiers can receive care at Eagle EBH, 21st Street and Indiana Ave.

• Physical Therapy (open until noon)

• Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgical Center (for scheduled and acute care)

• Screaming Eagle Pharmacy – 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Town Center Pharmacy - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. remain open.

• Epperly Dental Clinic is open for dental sick call. Contact 270-798-3544/3675 for assistance.

• For Expectant Mothers:

• Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.

• Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.



Saturday, Nov. 9:



• Open 24/7:

• Emergency Center

• Labor and Delivery

• Inpatient Services

• Supporting Emergency Services

• Town Center Pharmacy open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• ScriptCenter: Available 24/7 for prescriptions requested before noon Nov. 27. To use the ScriptCenter, text "GET IN LINE" to 855-803-4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.



Additional Services

• TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns.



• Emergency Services: Call 911 for medical emergencies.



MHS GENESIS Patient Portal:

• Patients can review their medical records, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team 24/7 at MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



Appointments

• To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

All outpatient services will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2.