Engineering for Resilience: Civil Engineers Unite for 2024 PACAF Senior Leader Forum

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Highlighting strategic readiness and collaboration, the 2024 Pacific Air Forces Civil Engineer Senior Leader Forum united military engineers from across the Indo-Pacific. Held October 27-31, 2024, this annual gathering served as a critical platform for over 50 senior Air Force Civil Engineers, representing active-duty, guard, and reserve forces, to address advancements, challenges, and the evolving role of engineering in the context of the Great Power Competition.



Hosted by Col. Kevin Osborne, Pacific Air Forces Civil Engineering Division chief, this year’s forum aimed to address core themes relevant to military engineering today: infrastructure resilience, Indo-Pacific theater readiness, and the role of civil engineers in Agile Combat Employment operations.



Readying for the Future Fight in the Indo-Pacific



“Our role as Civil Engineers in the Indo-Pacific has never been more critical,” Osborne said. We face unique challenges and opportunities and this forum allows us to gather insights, share innovative ideas, and chart a course for how we will meet these challenges head-on.”



The forum’s agenda featured an array of discussions and panels that delved into PACAF’s strategy to maintain a decisive advantage in the Indo-Pacific region amidst growing global threats., Pacific Deterrence Initiatives, and approaches to support ACE and related capabilities. Central to the conversation was the integration of civil engineers with broader defense initiatives and the role they play in extending the Air Force’s capacity to operate effectively in the face of competition and contingencies.



“Our engineering capabilities are fundamental to sustaining operations in remote and contested environments,” said Maj. Seth Schneider, 5th Air Force Engineering Division Chief. “These discussions are vital to discuss our issues and concerns within the civil engineering community and to synchronize our efforts to support ACE concepts, ensuring operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific.”



Building Partnerships, Enhancing Capabilities



The Senior Leader Forum also emphasized collaboration with allied forces and regional partners as a key strength. Given the strategic demands of the region, PACAF engineers continually work on interoperability with host nations and allied engineering units.



“In the Great Power Competition, our partnerships are indispensable," Osborne said. “This forum reflects our shared commitment to resilience and innovation, reinforcing the ties that strengthen our combined capabilities.”



Discussions covered a range of topics including adaptive rehabilitation of key infrastructure, advancements in airfield repair technologies, and the ongoing enhancement of airpower projection platforms. Notable projects highlighted included the ongoing runway restoration at Tinian North Field in the Commonwealth of the Northern Marians Islands and Northwest Field on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. These specific projects are aimed at bolstering ACE operations across the Pacific.



Innovation in Action



Civil engineers discussed adaptive rehabilitation projects targeting World War II-era airfields and modernizing them to withstand emerging threats. PACAF has also deployed its Expedient Small Asset Protection shelters, designed for rapid deployment and operational flexibility in diverse environments, ensuring that Airmen can work safely in varied conditions.



Attendees underscored the value of preparing and innovating now for emerging regional threats.



“The projects we undertake now are directly setting us up for any challenges we may face in the future,” said Lt. Col. John Flynn, Commander, 554th Red Horse Squadron. “It’s important for our airmen to understand the importance they play in setting the theater efforts and events like this reenergize us to support our airmen and reinforce that what our airmen do each and every day is vital to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Innovation was a recurring theme, as engineers presented on emerging technologies aimed at enhancing both resilience and agility. With the recent integration of new airfield damage repair technologies and advanced construction techniques, PACAF civil engineers are pushing boundaries in structural maintenance, airfield repair, and beyond.



Looking Forward



Looking ahead, PACAF civil engineers will continue to fortify infrastructure, build alliances, and embody resilience as they prepare for the future fight.



“Together, we’re engineering the future of PACAF,” Osborne said. “Our shared vision, reinforced by this gathering of engineers from across the Indo-Pacific, ensures that we stand ready to meet the demands of the Indo-Pacific theater, now and in the future..”