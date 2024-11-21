Transportation Soldiers learn how Navy moves Tomahawk at simulated port

Soldiers from the 832nd Transportation Battalion had the opportunity to go below the deck of a simulated destroyer and see how the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group trains on Nov. 20 at Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Va.



The training included Navy forklift handlers and crew drivers tasked with moving a simulated Tomahawk missile in a MK41 vertical launcher missile canister across several platforms: from an airfield to a truck, to a port, and finally onto a vessel.



According to Boatswain’s Mate Chief Kelly Lynch, a Surface Cargo Instructor, the exercise was designed to be “rigorous, realistic, and relevant”—replicating the pressure and precision required in real-world operations. “Doing it often is critical,” Lynch explained. “When you’re in that crane or moving cargo, you’ve got to have the confidence to complete the mission without endangering lives on the deck.”



Throughout the exercise, Sailors relied heavily on verbal communication and teamwork, calling out checks in unison to ensure every step was safely executed.



Cheatham Annex is a particularly significant training ground, noted for being home to Navy Seabees, who specialize in construction and logistical support, according to Safety Officer Rupert Rose.



“When you’re surrounded by your own, it’s easy to lose perspective. This kind of collaboration lets us see how similar—and how different—we really are," said Sgt. Aljon David.



Cpl. Trevon Sanders, who also observed the training, remarked on the distinct focus of the Navy’s operations compared to the Army’s. “It’s shockingly different,” Sanders said. “We load containers, they are loading weapons.”



"It was great to see our brothers and sisters in other branches," said Cpl. Meliah Jones. “It's experiences like this that strengthen our respect for one another’s work," Jones added.

