Leadership and Warfighting Culture Take Center Stage at Naval Aviation Legacy Summit 2024

Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) hosted the annual “LEGACY” Summit in Pensacola, Florida, Nov. 13-14. The summit brought leaders from across Naval Aviation together to focus on building a resilient and mission-ready force to meet the strategic challenges of 2027.



The “LEGACY” initiative advances Warfighter-centered focus areas that contribute to Naval Aviation team building: LEGACY = leadership, education, growth, advocacy, culture and youth outreach.



Vice Adm. Dan “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, kicked off the opening remarks of the “LEGACY” Summit by emphasizing Naval Aviation’s way forward.



“By aligning under the Chief of Naval Operations, Naval Air Forces is emphasizing warfighters, warfighting and the foundation that supports them,” said Cheever. “We must create world-class, winning teams, and we must fully commit to the last line of the Sailors’ Creed: I am committed to excellence and fair treatment of all.”



The summit featured a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions and interactive sessions designed to empower leaders at every level. Topics included leadership development, human performance and Culture of Excellence 2.0. Approximately 200 service members from across Naval Aviation were in attendance.



Day one featured keynotes on building resilient teams. Capt. Chris Hill, commanding officer of Nimitz-class indispensable aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), presented “The Way of the Warrior Sailor,” emphasizing warfighting empowerment and retention/resilience. “Working as a team starts with valuing one another and consistent positive communication at every level,” Hill said.



Dr. Olenda Johnson, a U.S. Naval War College professor specializing in strategic leadership, delivered “The Naval Aviation Family Table,” which highlighted the value of community and connectedness in fostering winning teams.



Day two included open discussions between senior leaders and junior officers. The flag panel, “Driving a Winning Culture for 2027,” included Vice Adm. Cheever, Rear Adm. Kevon Hakimzadeh, commander, Carrier Strike Group Two, and Rear Adm. Brett W. Mietus, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, who discussed Culture of Excellence 2.0.



“Version 2.0 is about equipping personnel with the foundational tools to adapt to future challenges,” Mietus said.



Following the panel, the Naval Junior Officer Council (NJOC) highlighted how its monthly meetings with senior leaders have become an effective channel for junior officers to voice their concerns and collaborate on solutions. An instructor pilot at HSM-40 and NJOC member shared that these discussions empower junior officers to directly engage with leadership and access the resources needed to implement meaningful changes. This open dialogue fosters trust and teamwork, contributing to the creation of winning teams across Naval Aviation.



Attendees praised the summit for boosting their morale and expanding perspectives.



“From a junior officer perspective, this summit broadened my understanding of the challenges beyond the squadron and wing level,” said Lt. John Tortorici, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing-Atlantic. “It provided valuable context on Navy-wide challenges and how we are addressing them.”



Retired Capt. Tamara Graham, CNAF LEGACY director, closed the event by emphasizing the importance of leadership as an evolving practice and that the summit serves as a reminder for the work needed to build the teams of tomorrow.



With its unwavering commitment to leadership, mentorship, and readiness, the 2024 Naval Aviation Legacy Summit reaffirmed Naval Aviation’s dedication to developing great people and great leaders to build great teams for the future fight.

