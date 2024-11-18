Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRICARE Expands Hearing Aid Coverage for Children of Military Retirees

    Defense Health Agency Press Release

    Defense Health Agency Press Release

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency today announced TRICARE has expanded hearing aid coverage to include eligible children of retired service members, improving access to life-changing medical technology and helping eligible children of retired service members get the hearing aids they need.

    This change is a result of statute in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024.

    “Before the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, TRICARE coverage of hearing aids was limited to dependents of active duty service members with qualifying hearing loss,” said Erica Ferron, management and program analyst, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “Now, more TRICARE beneficiaries will be able to receive hearing aids and services."

    Coverage is retroactive to Dec. 22, 2023.

    Eligibility varies, and not all children with hearing loss qualify. Visit TRICARE’s Newsroom to learn about eligibility, coverage, and more.

    Media with additional questions should contact DHA Media Relations.

    ###

    The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.

