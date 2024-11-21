Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Supplier Operations wins Navy Regatta for second consecutive year

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime’s Navy Regatta

    (From left) Navy Lt. Andrew Walker, Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins and Dale Loney used a

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Story by Stefanie Hauck  

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Maritime Supplier Operations’ USS FMS cruised to victory at the annual Navy Regatta Oct. 9 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus Eagle Eye Golf Course pond. The cardboard boat race was hosted by Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime to celebrate the Navy’s 249th birthday.

    Coming in a close second was the DLA Land and Maritime Safety Office’s Team Danger Zone and third place honors went to the USS Happens, fielded by Air Force personnel assigned to DLA Land and Maritime.

    Thirteen teams started the day with high hopes that their themed boats made of nothing but cardboard and duct tape would stand up to the challenge ahead: surviving a preliminary heat and if they were lucky enough to stay afloat and come out on top there, a final heat to determine the ultimate winner. Each heat also had the added challenge of ducking a barrage of soft-shelled ‘munitions’ in the form of water balloons thrown from over 100 spectators surrounding the course.

    The Spirit Award went to “The Goonies,” named after the popular 1980s movie and fielded by the Pathways to Career Excellence Center; People’s Champion went to the Safety Office’s streamlined craft; and the Titanic Award for the most spectacular sinking went to the Army’s CSMS Building 6 boat which barely got out of the starting gate.

    The event, traditionally held on or close to the Navy’s birthday – Oct. 13, 1774 – returned for the second consecutive year after a four-year hiatus. This year’s birthday theme was “Warfighting Strength and Readiness,” which highlighted the Navy’s focus on delivering decisive combat power through a warfighting lens.

    Unlike a real naval battle, this friendly but fierce competition was preceded by an official kickoff with the National Anthem rendered by DLA Land and Maritime Demand/Supply Chain Analyst Angela McCoy, welcome remarks by Director of DLA Maritime Customer Operations Navy Capt. Scott Wallace, and words of encouragement from DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins.

    Navy Cmdr. Craig Dziewiatkowski, a supply officer for DLA Maritime Supplier Operations, served as the event’s master of ceremonies. Dziewiatkowski announced competitors alongside selected ‘walk-up’ music as they marched to the water with their cardboard vessels.

    Following the championship heat was a short awards ceremony and a traditional cake cutting. Atkins, along with the youngest and oldest Navy personnel, used a military sword to slice the birthday cake. Once sliced, the oldest, Supervisory Contract Specialist Dale Loney, handed a piece of cake to the youngest, Navy Lt. Andrew Walker, who works as a supply officer for DLA Land and Maritime.


    2024 boats, crews and standings

    Heat 1

    Boat: USS Not for Sail
    Piloted by: Navy Cmdr. Jatan Bastola, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Chris Gerber
    Representing: Navy

    Boat: USS Happens
    Piloted by: Air Force Col. Alex Constantine, Air Force Capt. Alex Gaboric
    Representing: Air Force

    Boat: Red, PR Plunderers
    Piloted by: Katelyn Young, Army Maj. George Sawyer
    Representing: Land Customer Operations

    Heat 2

    Boat: CSMS Building 6 – Titanic Award Winner
    Piloted by: Army Capt. Mike Nemeth
    Representing: 237th Brigade Support Battery (Army)

    Boat: USMC Warfighter 469
    Piloted by: Marine Corps SSgt. Terra Robinson, Marine Corps Sgt. Agular-Martinez
    Representing: Marine Corps

    Heat 3

    Boat: USS FMS – Overall 2024 Regatta Champion
    Piloted by:, Michael Blaha
    Representing: Maritime Supplier Operations

    Boat: FMD Shenanigans
    Piloted by: Ben Kessler, Rory O’Reilly
    Representing: Fluid Handling within Maritime Supplier Operations

    Boat: Captain’s Revenge Caitlin Ferry
    Piloted by: Navy Capt. Dale Haney, Sean Cody
    Representing: Maritime Supplier Operations

    Boat: Hawaii 5 and 1
    Piloted by: Ryan Kirschbaum, Jonathon Watkins
    Representing: Operations and Engineering Support Directorate

    Heat 4

    Boat: The Goonies – Spirit Award Winner
    Piloted by: Alex Xanthakis, Annemarie Mauric
    Representing: Pathways to Career Excellence Center

    Boat: USS Danger ‘Z’one
    Piloted by: Navy Capt. Fahner, Deonna Coleman
    Representing: Strategic Procurement Acquisitions Directorate

    Boat: Surf’s Up
    Piloted by: Jody Taylor, Kristen Stelzer
    Representing: Installation Management - Columbus

    Boat: Team Danger Zone – People’s Champion Award Winner
    Piloted by: Bret Gould, Bill Palmatary
    Representing: Safety Office

    Championship Heat

    First Place: USS FMS

    Second Place: Team Danger Zone

    Third Place: USS Happens

    Fourth Place: USS Warfighter 469

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
