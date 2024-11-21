Maritime Supplier Operations wins Navy Regatta for second consecutive year

Photo By Arthur Hylton | (From left) Navy Lt. Andrew Walker, Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins and Dale Loney used a...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | (From left) Navy Lt. Andrew Walker, Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins and Dale Loney used a military sword to slice the Navy 249th birthday cake to close out Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime’s Navy Regatta Oct. 9 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Eagle Eye Golf Course pond. Atkins is commander of DLA Land and Maritime, Walker is a supply officer and Loney is a supervisory contract specialist. In Navy tradition, the oldest and youngest Sailors present cut the Navy birthday cake, with the oldest handing the first piece to the youngest, symbolizing the passing of customs and traditions. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC) see less | View Image Page

Maritime Supplier Operations’ USS FMS cruised to victory at the annual Navy Regatta Oct. 9 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus Eagle Eye Golf Course pond. The cardboard boat race was hosted by Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime to celebrate the Navy’s 249th birthday.



Coming in a close second was the DLA Land and Maritime Safety Office’s Team Danger Zone and third place honors went to the USS Happens, fielded by Air Force personnel assigned to DLA Land and Maritime.



Thirteen teams started the day with high hopes that their themed boats made of nothing but cardboard and duct tape would stand up to the challenge ahead: surviving a preliminary heat and if they were lucky enough to stay afloat and come out on top there, a final heat to determine the ultimate winner. Each heat also had the added challenge of ducking a barrage of soft-shelled ‘munitions’ in the form of water balloons thrown from over 100 spectators surrounding the course.



The Spirit Award went to “The Goonies,” named after the popular 1980s movie and fielded by the Pathways to Career Excellence Center; People’s Champion went to the Safety Office’s streamlined craft; and the Titanic Award for the most spectacular sinking went to the Army’s CSMS Building 6 boat which barely got out of the starting gate.



The event, traditionally held on or close to the Navy’s birthday – Oct. 13, 1774 – returned for the second consecutive year after a four-year hiatus. This year’s birthday theme was “Warfighting Strength and Readiness,” which highlighted the Navy’s focus on delivering decisive combat power through a warfighting lens.



Unlike a real naval battle, this friendly but fierce competition was preceded by an official kickoff with the National Anthem rendered by DLA Land and Maritime Demand/Supply Chain Analyst Angela McCoy, welcome remarks by Director of DLA Maritime Customer Operations Navy Capt. Scott Wallace, and words of encouragement from DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins.



Navy Cmdr. Craig Dziewiatkowski, a supply officer for DLA Maritime Supplier Operations, served as the event’s master of ceremonies. Dziewiatkowski announced competitors alongside selected ‘walk-up’ music as they marched to the water with their cardboard vessels.



Following the championship heat was a short awards ceremony and a traditional cake cutting. Atkins, along with the youngest and oldest Navy personnel, used a military sword to slice the birthday cake. Once sliced, the oldest, Supervisory Contract Specialist Dale Loney, handed a piece of cake to the youngest, Navy Lt. Andrew Walker, who works as a supply officer for DLA Land and Maritime.





2024 boats, crews and standings



Heat 1



Boat: USS Not for Sail

Piloted by: Navy Cmdr. Jatan Bastola, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Chris Gerber

Representing: Navy



Boat: USS Happens

Piloted by: Air Force Col. Alex Constantine, Air Force Capt. Alex Gaboric

Representing: Air Force



Boat: Red, PR Plunderers

Piloted by: Katelyn Young, Army Maj. George Sawyer

Representing: Land Customer Operations



Heat 2



Boat: CSMS Building 6 – Titanic Award Winner

Piloted by: Army Capt. Mike Nemeth

Representing: 237th Brigade Support Battery (Army)



Boat: USMC Warfighter 469

Piloted by: Marine Corps SSgt. Terra Robinson, Marine Corps Sgt. Agular-Martinez

Representing: Marine Corps



Heat 3



Boat: USS FMS – Overall 2024 Regatta Champion

Piloted by:, Michael Blaha

Representing: Maritime Supplier Operations



Boat: FMD Shenanigans

Piloted by: Ben Kessler, Rory O’Reilly

Representing: Fluid Handling within Maritime Supplier Operations



Boat: Captain’s Revenge Caitlin Ferry

Piloted by: Navy Capt. Dale Haney, Sean Cody

Representing: Maritime Supplier Operations



Boat: Hawaii 5 and 1

Piloted by: Ryan Kirschbaum, Jonathon Watkins

Representing: Operations and Engineering Support Directorate



Heat 4



Boat: The Goonies – Spirit Award Winner

Piloted by: Alex Xanthakis, Annemarie Mauric

Representing: Pathways to Career Excellence Center



Boat: USS Danger ‘Z’one

Piloted by: Navy Capt. Fahner, Deonna Coleman

Representing: Strategic Procurement Acquisitions Directorate



Boat: Surf’s Up

Piloted by: Jody Taylor, Kristen Stelzer

Representing: Installation Management - Columbus



Boat: Team Danger Zone – People’s Champion Award Winner

Piloted by: Bret Gould, Bill Palmatary

Representing: Safety Office



Championship Heat



First Place: USS FMS



Second Place: Team Danger Zone



Third Place: USS Happens



Fourth Place: USS Warfighter 469