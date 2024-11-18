How To Schedule an Appointment Using the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal

Courtesy Photo | Learn how you can take full advantage of the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal's scheduling...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Learn how you can take full advantage of the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal's scheduling feature. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Navigating your healthcare appointments at military hospitals and clinics is convenient with the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal’s scheduling feature.



“The scheduling feature allows you to manage most of your medical appointments online, whether it’s on a smartphone, tablet, or computer,” said U.S. Public Health Service Cmdr. Minh Doan, patient portal solution owner at the Defense Health Agency.



Here’s how you can take full advantage of the scheduling feature.



Step 1: Log in

To begin, visit the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal using a computer or mobile device. Once on the site, you’ll need to log in.



Note: Access to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal requires a DS Logon, Common Access Card, or Personal Identity Verification. If you don’t have a DS Logon, you can register for one on the portal site by clicking “Create New Account.”



For issues accessing the patient portal with your DS Logon, contact the DMDC Customer Contact Center at 800-368-3665. Help is available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.



Have more questions about logging in to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal? Check out “How To Access Your MHS GENESIS Patient Portal” on the TRICARE Newsroom.



Step 2: Navigate to Appointments

Once you’re logged in, look for the “Appointments” tab. This section allows you to:

• See all your upcoming and past appointments.

• Schedule new appointments.

• Reschedule or cancel existing appointments.



Click “Schedule Appointment” to begin. Looking to schedule an appointment for a family member? Select the name of the person the appointment is for.



Step 3: Select the appointment by Provider or Appointment Type

There are two options available when scheduling an appointment: by Provider or by Appointment Type.

• By Provider: If you’ve already seen a provider, their name will appear at the top of the provider list. You can choose a provider from the larger list of available providers. After selecting your provider, you’ll need to select the Appointment Type.

• By Appointment Type: Choosing the right type of care ensures you’re matched with the appropriate provider. Click on the cell and a dropdown list will show available appointment types to choose from. For example, you can choose a family medicine visit for routine care or general health concerns. You can also choose between an in-person or telephone appointment. (Note: Telephone visits may not be appropriate for all health concerns.)



After selecting the Appointment Type, you’ll be asked to select the location where you want to be seen. Search for the military hospital or clinic where you’re normally seen or where you expect to be treated.



If you can’t find your military hospital or clinic, it may be listed by another name—or, it may not have appointments available to schedule in the patient portal. Please call the facility directly to make an appointment or contact your care team for more information.



Step 4: Pick a date and time

You’ll see available dates and times for the provider you selected, or for the appointment type at the location you selected. Scroll through the options to find a date and time that works best for you. MHS GENESIS allows you to select appointments based on your schedule, providing flexibility and convenience.



If you don’t see a time that works, you can always check back later or contact the hospital or clinic directly for availability.



Step 5: Add details about your visit

Before finalizing your appointment, you’ll have the opportunity to provide additional details. You must specify why you’re scheduling the appointment. You can also add notes for your provider. This step helps your care team prepare for your visit by ensuring they have all necessary information in advance.



You’ll also choose how you’d like to be contacted if a follow-up is needed for your appointment.



Step 6: Confirm the appointment

Once you’ve filled in all details, review your appointment to ensure everything is correct. Confirm the location, provider, date, and time. When you’re ready, click “Book Appointment.”



You can then see the details under “Upcoming Appointments.”



Step 7: Managing appointments

Need to make changes to your appointment? Simply return to the “Appointments” tab. From here, you can modify or cancel your appointment at any time.

1. Under “Upcoming Appointments,” find the appointment you want to modify. Select “Options.”

2. Select “View Details,” “Reschedule appointment,” or “Cancel.” Rescheduling will let you change the date or time of your appointment. Canceling will remove a scheduled appointment that’s no longer needed. (Note: If you cancel, you’ll need to create a new appointment if you still need to see your provider.)

3. Fill in required fields with the red asterisk.

4. Click “Send request” or “Yes, Cancel Appointment” after you’ve filled in all required fields. Please note that when you “Send request,” your care team will get a Reschedule or Cancel message. They’ll need to take action before your appointment is rescheduled or cancelled. Click “Yes, Cancel Appointment” to finalize the cancellation.



By following these steps, you’ll find that the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal is a convenient method for making and managing your appointments.



