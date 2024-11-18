AMCOM commander welcomes injured service members to ‘Heroes Week’

Photo By Michelle Gordon | Aviation and Missile Commander Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson poses with veterans and their...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gordon | Aviation and Missile Commander Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson poses with veterans and their caretakers following the Heroes Week breakfast hosted by the Semper Fi Community Task Force, a local, nonprofit organization initially established by a handful of Huntsville Marines in 2007. The event brings veterans injured in the line of duty to Huntsville, Ala., for a few days of fellowship, camaraderie and recognition. see less | View Image Page

Aviation and Missile Commander Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson welcomed some special guests to Northern Alabama during a breakfast held Nov. 8, kicking off what has become known as Heroes Week.



As its name implies, Heroes Week celebrates heroes — service members from all military branches injured in the line of duty. Held in conjunction with Veterans Day each year, it brings veterans from throughout the U.S. to Huntsville for a few days of fellowship, camaraderie and recognition.



The week is coordinated by the Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama, a local, nonprofit organization initially established by a handful of Huntsville Marines who wanted to continue to serve their country more than 17 years ago.



The Heroes Week welcome reception guest speaker is traditionally an active-duty leader from nearby Redstone Arsenal. This is the third year the AMCOM commander has been a part of the occasion; it is Robinson’s first. She was delighted to be asked and immediately accepted the invitation to welcome the veterans to Huntsville.



She told them that it didn't matter if they served one day, one month, one year, or 30 years because they chose to serve their country.



“We value your service, regardless of the branch, and that is for life,” she said. “In the Army, we say ‘Soldier for life,’ but it’s not just Soldiers for life; it’s Marines, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and Sailors for life. You remain a part of something bigger than yourselves, and that is for your whole life because you chose to serve.”



After she welcomed the heroes to the local area, Robinson spent time engaging in personal conversations with each of the attendees. They talked about duty assignments and deployments, shared their experiences, and connected in a way that only those who have worn the uniform or loved someone who has worn it can.



Following breakfast, the heroes departed for their first outing. Heroes Week includes daily activities to honor and celebrate the attendees. Community Relations Liaison Roseanna Cox creates relationships throughout the Tennessee Valley to sponsor the events. Cox said she got involved with the Semper Fi Community Task in 2019 for personal reasons. Her son was one of the visiting heroes, and she said that attending the event had saved his life.



“They changed his life; they changed my life because, without it, he would not be here today,” she said. “Ever since then, I knew I had to get involved, and I said, ‘What can I do to help?’”



Cox said the Semper Fi Community Task Force hosts events throughout the year and is always looking for volunteers and partnerships. For more information, visit https://semperfictf.org/