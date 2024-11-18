AMCOM hosts air defense conference, focuses on sustainment

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Hudson (center) is in his third year as the Aviation and...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Hudson (center) is in his third year as the Aviation and Missile Command Air Defense Branch Maintenance Officer and was one of the event's coordinators. He said the biggest takeaway for the attendees is learning all of the command's points of contact and how those individuals can help them in their formations and sustain the force. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command welcomed leaders from throughout the Army air defense enterprise to its annual AMCOM 101 Missiles event on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Nov. 5-6.



The annual workshop provided officers, warrant officers and noncommissioned officers with information, resources and points of contact to help them sustain their fleet. Partners from several allied nations, including Germany, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Greece, Romania, Poland and Japan, were also in attendance. AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson welcomed the attendees and encouraged them to network and share information.



She said, “Many of you serve in the same regions around the world with our allies and partners doing much of the same thing we are doing in terms of fielding and sustaining air missile defense systems, and ultimately, we all work together.”



Robinson introduced the AMCOM command team and then provided an update to explain not only the structure and organization of AMCOM but, more importantly, what it can do for Soldiers at the unit level, which was one of the goals of the event — educate the force.



An Army aviator by trade, Robinson said she was not always familiar with the inner workings of AMCOM throughout her career. She said she knew her equipment was calibrated, her aircraft received modifications before deployments, and she had a bi-weekly call with AMCOM about parts and engineering issues as a brigade commander. However, now that she is four months into command, she said she greatly appreciates all that AMCOM does across the board.



“You don’t need to know how the sausage is made here,” Robinson said. “What you do need to know is what they are doing to try and help you and help the readiness of our Army across all of our platforms.”



AMCOM is a life-cycle management command, which means that from the time the requirement is written to the time it is demilitarized, AMCOM is involved in the system. Robinson said sustainment starts at the beginning and continues throughout the platform's lifetime.



“I’m a big believer in preventative maintenance, and many of the things we do are to sustain systems for the long term,” Robinson said. “It may not seem like the most important thing, such as corrosion control, but it will help you sustain that platform for many years to come. And we all know these systems that all of you are maintaining out there are absolutely critical; it doesn’t matter what theater you are talking about.”



The two-day AMCOM 101 event mainly consisted of subject matter expert panels. The topics included materiel readiness, operational logistics and maintenance support, talent development, and discussions on individual weapons systems.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Hudson is in his third year as the AMCOM Air Defense Branch Maintenance Officer and was one of the event's coordinators. He said the biggest takeaway for the attendees is learning all of the command's points of contact and how those individuals can help them in their formations and sustain the force.



“This is a value-added event,” he said. “Bringing everyone in the force together, both Department of the Army civilians and green suiters to talk benefits everybody.”



AMCOM hosts 101 Missiles each fall, and once the next date is confirmed, it will be publicized through the command's channels.



To see photos from the event, visit the AMCOM Flickr album, https://www.flickr.com/photos/amcompao/albums/72177720321766608/