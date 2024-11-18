Fair brings together talent, jobs

Soldiers and civilians met up with more than 55 prospective employers, Nov. 19, during a career fair held in the 1917 Club at Fort Jackson.



The event leveraged a sought-after talent pool with job opportunities.



“This is an opportunity for members of the Fort Jackson community to network and get employed,” said Carolyn Andrews, the post’s Transition Services Manager. “Employers see Fort Jackson as a talent pool, and they’re very interested in hiring our Family members and Soldiers.”

The event is a prime example of the Fort Jackson garrison mission of integrating the Soldier experience on the installation.



This is really an outstanding effort the garrison is putting on, Andrews said.



Garrison is “Providing the place, providing job opportunities – They are advertising jobs that they have on the installation and making more Families aware of what we have to offer,” she added. “This extends to Soldiers for when they transition “they’re seeing it not as an end, but to be able to use some of those experiences and to give back to now only the community, but to Fort Jackson.”



Fort Jackson’s Transition Assistance Program enables Soldiers to capitalize on their Army experience and skills, while helping them make informed decisions about their future.



According the Fort Jackson website TAP is all about making informed decisions – setting Soldiers up for success.



The program “helps them with resumes, cover letters, and helps with job interviews,” Andrews said. “They help them with the whole job process and seeking second career opportunities.”



For more information about the TAP visit: https://home.army.mil/jackson/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/military-personnel-division/transition-assistance-program, or call (803) 751-1723.

