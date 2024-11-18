USAFE-AFAFRICA Band, Latvian National Guard Orchestra builds community in combined marching band

Photo By Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty | Latvian National Guard Maj. Andis Karelis, chief conductor and chief of the bands,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty | Latvian National Guard Maj. Andis Karelis, chief conductor and chief of the bands, leads a combined marching band of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band and Latvian National Guard Orchestra during a rehearsal in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 18, 2024. The combined band rehearsed for a performance in Riga’s Latvian Independence Day parade later that day, showcasing interoperability between U.S. allies and strengthening military connections with Latvia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty) see less | View Image Page

RIGA, Latvia – The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band formed a combined marching band with the Latvian National Guard Orchestra to support the Latvian Independence Day parade for the first time in the U.S. Air Force’s history in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 18, 2024.



The combined band marched approximately two kilometers during the parade through the streets of Riga. Thirteen allied nations total participated in the parade, which featured formations, heavy artillery and aircraft flyovers.



In preparation for the parade, the bands rehearsed together for three days to synchronize their movements, share marching techniques, and coordinate their performance to form one cohesive marching band. These efforts demonstrated strong friendships and the U.S.’ support for Latvia, said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rafael Toro-Quinones, USAFE-AFAFRICA Band commander.



“Through this historic collaboration, we are celebrating Latvian Independence and reaffirming the commitment of NATO allies to protect and promote our shared values,” Toro-Quinones said.



Toro-Quinones expressed that through the universal language of music, U.S. and Latvian service members shared stories, customs and built trusting friendships. The bilateral performance demonstrated the dedicated collaboration and interoperability of the U.S. and Latvia.



“Today’s performance by the USAFE-AFAFRICA Band and the Latvian National Guard Orchestra is a testament to the deep-rooted partnership between our countries,” said Ambassador Christopher Robinson, U.S. Ambassador to Latvia.



Together the bands performed various Latvian musical selections, including “ZS Maršs,” a piece composed by Latvian National Guard Maj. Andis Karelis, orchestra chief conductor and chief of the bands.



To further grow U.S. and Latvian connections, the USAFE-AFAFRICA Band engaged with communities by performing for Latvian youth at local schools. Two performances at local schools in Riga were held to engage with students in the world of music.



“Music bridges cultures,” Toro-Quinones said. “Performing for local communities in allied nations is not just a cultural exchange, but also a powerful way to reassure audiences of the unwavering U.S. commitment to our collective security.”



In addition to educational outreach, band members appeared live on the TV3 Play Latvia news station. During the segment, Toro-Quinones provided an interview to express the significance of the combined marching band effort, followed by a short performance by USAFE-AFAFRICA Band members.



Toro-Quinones emphasized music is a powerful expression of unity and the combined performance of the two bands highlights the U.S. and Latvian collective resolve to maintain peace and stability in the region.



“Through music, we honor our past while looking to our future of continued cooperation,” Robinson said.