DSCC celebrates Marine Corps’ 249th birthday

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Marine Lt. Col. Jacob Hummitzsch, Defense Logistics Agency Land Customer Operations division chief, presents a memento to keynote speaker Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Oliver during the Marine Corps' 249th birthday celebration Nov. 13 at the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center. Oliver is the senior enlisted advisor for the Marine Corps Logistics Operations Group at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. (Photo by Arthur Hylton/DSCC)

The Marine Corps has been at the forefront of every battle since its inception on November 10, 1775. Current and former Marines at Defense Supply Center Columbus celebrated this legacy with a birthday celebration on Nov. 13 at the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Operations Center.





As the world changes, we are changing with it. We are equipping our forces with the latest technology while also embracing our heritage. America will always need Marines.



--249th Marine Corps birthday message





“For Marines, this is our favorite time of the year as a chance to remember and reflect on our history, current operations and the future of our Corps,” said Marine Lt. Col. Jacob Hummitzsch, Land Customer Operations Division chief, in his opening remarks.



As is tradition, DLA Land and Maritime Demand/Supply Chain Analyst and Marine veteran Matt Smith read the 1921 message of Marine Lt. Gen. John Lejeune, 13th commandant of the Marine Corps, reaffirming traditional values and ethos of the nation’s third oldest service.



Moving into the present, the audience watched an inspiring 249th birthday video message narrated by the Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, highlighting the service’s storied past, current challenges and a look into future operations.



The day’s keynote speaker, Marine Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Oliver, senior enlisted advisor for the Marine Corps Logistics Operations Group at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, echoed the sentiment of the video in his remarks.



“When I watch that video, the one thing that pops out is legacy,” he said. “Legacy to me is how you want to be remembered.”



“It is the lasting impact that you make on life and the imprint that you make beyond your personal self,” he continued.



He stressed that every Marine throughout history has contributed to the service’s success as an elite force, fighting the nation’s battles for 249 years.



“One of the reasons I think the Marine Corps is so successful, is its investment in its most valuable asset – the Marines themselves,” he said. “You never get away from the total fitness aspect of being a Marine. Total fitness goes beyond the uniform, regardless of what capacity you serve in, there is always the focus to make sure a Marine is physically, mentally and spiritually ready.”



A long-standing culture of embracing the past while training for the future is key to maintaining the Marine Corps legacy - past, present and future, Oliver said.



“You cannot know where you are going without knowing where you’re coming from,” he said.



As a person charged with the task of upholding heritage and tradition, he said he is ensuring that he and those under him do not fall away from good order and discipline by doing his best to prepare Marines for the future.



“We are charged with being present, being engaged and being invested in the direction the Corps is going,” Oliver said.



He said today’s Marines are joining the Corps at a time of transformation.



“When you join today, you must expect to fight, because future conflict is inevitable,” he said. “But the gravitational pull for young men and women to join is still strong, so the future of our Corps will be in great hands.”



Oliver spoke about his experience as a Marine Corps logistician and how operating in the joint environment to solve complex logistics challenges is essential to keeping all services ready for the battlefield of the future.



“I’ve learned more about DLA in the last two years, than I had known in my first 23 years of my service,” he said of his current position as a logistics leader for the Corps.



He remarked that the exposure and collaboration to solve worldwide problems not just for one service but for all of them, keeps him engaged in his chosen profession.



“It’s important to find a purpose regardless of what we all initially joined for,” he told the Marines past and present in the audience. “I believe we all find a purpose here in the Corps because we have found that we are a part of a legacy.”



Marine Corps Maj. Chris Jones, deputy division chief for Land Customer Operations served as the event’s master of ceremonies, Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin rendered the National Anthem, a Color Guard from Marine Corps Recruiting Station Columbus presented the Colors, and Marine Gunnery Sgt. Adam Amburgy sliced the birthday cake.



As is custom, the cake cutting ceremony commenced with Amburgy, a supply specialist for Land Customer Operations, presenting the first piece of cake to the guest of honor, Oliver. Amburgy in turn presented the second piece to the oldest Marine present, DLA Land and Maritime Chief Counsel Michael Gordon. And symbolically, a third piece was passed from Gordon to the youngest Marine present, Lance Cpl. Marcell Johnson, signifying the passing of history and tradition to the next generation while acknowledging the experience and youthful spirit that are the hallmarks of the Corps.



The program concluded with the playing of Anchors Aweigh and the Marines’ Hymn.